Four Irish players ruled out of Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier against Slovakia

Republic of Ireland's Ruesha Littlejohn (right) and Finland's Eveliina Summanen battle for the ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifying Group A match at the Tallaght Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Picture date: Thursday September 1, 2022.

Ireland’s victory against Finland last night, which earned them a World Cup play-off, came at a significant cost with four players ruled out of Tuesday’s final Group A qualification tie in Bratislava against Slovakia.

Niamh Fahey, who was ruled out last night with a groin problem will not travel while Ruesha Littlejohn, a first-half withdrawal after shipping an early knock to her foot and Megan Connolly (ribs) also miss out.

Jamie Finn is suspended after picking up a third yellow card although manager Vera Pauw intimated in a morning radio interview that she was already planning to omit Finn to shield her from a potential play-off ban.

Shelbourne's Jessie Stapleton and West Ham United's Isibeal Atkinson have been drafted into the squad who depart this weekend.