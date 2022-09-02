| 20.2°C Dublin

Four Irish players ruled out of Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier against Slovakia

Republic of Ireland's Ruesha Littlejohn (right) and Finland's Eveliina Summanen battle for the ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifying Group A match at the Tallaght Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Picture date: Thursday September 1, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Republic Women. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. Expand

Close

Republic of Ireland's Ruesha Littlejohn (right) and Finland's Eveliina Summanen battle for the ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifying Group A match at the Tallaght Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Picture date: Thursday September 1, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Republic Women. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

Republic of Ireland's Ruesha Littlejohn (right) and Finland's Eveliina Summanen battle for the ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifying Group A match at the Tallaght Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Picture date: Thursday September 1, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Republic Women. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

Republic of Ireland's Ruesha Littlejohn (right) and Finland's Eveliina Summanen battle for the ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifying Group A match at the Tallaght Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Picture date: Thursday September 1, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Republic Women. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

David Kelly Twitter Email

Ireland’s victory against Finland last night, which earned them a World Cup play-off, came at a significant cost with four players ruled out of Tuesday’s final Group A qualification tie in Bratislava against Slovakia.

Niamh Fahey, who was ruled out last night with a groin problem will not travel while Ruesha Littlejohn, a first-half withdrawal after shipping an early knock to her foot and Megan Connolly (ribs) also miss out.

Jamie Finn is suspended after picking up a third yellow card although manager Vera Pauw intimated in a morning radio interview that she was already planning to omit Finn to shield her from a potential play-off ban.

Shelbourne's Jessie Stapleton and West Ham United's Isibeal Atkinson have been drafted into the squad who depart this weekend.

Sport Newsletter

Get the best analysis and comment from our award-winning team of writers and columnists with our free newsletter.

This field is required

Read More

Most Watched

Privacy