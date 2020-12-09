'Finishing with a Cup final win would be terrific' - Maria O'Sullivan hoping for boost before Bronx move

Maria O’Sullivan never thought she could get a chance to bid farewell to her Cork City colleagues.

But as 2020 slips shamefacedly into the rear mirror, the net-minding captain may yet do so in the most enthralling of circumstances, lifting the FAI Cup with her closest friends surrounding her.

Her journey from Ballincollig to the Bronx has been suspended, for now at least, and the last dance may provide a fitting final fling should her side overcome Peamount in Saturday’s Tallaght decider.

"I couldn’t have asked or a better send-off to be honest," she says, merely thankful to have one final chance to make her mark in domestic football before embarking on a scholarship at Fordham College in New York.

"At one stage I was fearful of not having a season at all but now finishing with a Cup final win would be terrific."

It’s only a short while when she was in the stands watching her home-town heroes.

"I watched the 2017 final with Ronan Collins (now manager, then head of the Academy) and the Academy girls. I remember thinking I would love to be here at some stage. I didn’t think it would happen so soon, especially to be captain," she says.

Collins’ decision to appoint her captain at just 19 seemed surprising to many but his years working with the girl who captained her school side in Ballincollig has paid off.

"I was very shocked when I got the call. It was new to me but I had that natural leadership role within me and especially being a goalkeeper helps with all that as well," he said.

"I did have to learn a few things and the senior players helped me, Ciara McNamara and Saoirse Noonan. So it was good to have their trust and the management to fulfil that role."

She will lead her side out in Tallaght, and not the Aviva; still, with every day here a bonus, the venue is of secondary importance to her. The result is all that matters.

"Every childhood dream of a soccer player is to play in the Aviva, the national stadium. So that is kind of disappointing that it isn’t there," she insists.

"From watching in 2017, I was thinking I would love to be there. But it’s a 90 minute game and it shouldn’t matter where you’re playing. We would love to be in the Aviva but we’re in Tallaght, which is a good stadium and a good pitch so we’ll deal with that.

"Whether there is a crowd there or not, there will be nerves. It is a pity because we do have good crowds and it is a pity not to have parents and families there.

"It’s ultimately them who push you on when you need it, you hear their voices and you get encouragement from that."

She will rely on her instincts. They have served her well, as her ambition to pursue a soccer career demonstrates.

Earlier this year, she began the process of emailing colleges in the US, compiling a highlights reel and a cv to despatch to various entities; ultimately, she had the luxury of choice as she seeks to follow in the footsteps of established Irish stars such as Megan Connolly, Megan Campbell and county colleague Denise O’Sullivan.

"My goalkeeping coach Eoin Murphy helped with a lot of the clips. You can go with agencies but I wanted to do it myself," she says.

"A lot of people have done the four years and then got a pro contract. Megan Connolly has done it from Florida State and look at her now, but Denise O’Sullivan is obviously an inspiration. I want to end up like she is."

One final flourish will end one chapter but, she hopes, turn the page to begin another.

Online Editors