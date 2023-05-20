Fight on Taylor/Cameron undercard cancelled as Cecilia Braekhus pulls out of Terri Harper bout through illness
Online Editors
Terri Harper’s first defence of her WBA light-middleweight title is off after challenger Cecilia Braekhus pulled out on the morning of the fight because of illness.
