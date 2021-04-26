Female inter-county players face ‘financial strain’ with most getting no help with their travel costs

Galway players celebrate with the cup after the 2019 Camogie League Division 1 Final. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Female inter-county Gaelic games players face “financial strain” with the vast majority getting no help with their travel costs, an Oireachtas Committee will hear tomorrow.

They also have a lack of high performance supports and face barriers to accessing facilities, according to the Women’s Gaelic Players Association which said Government funding it needed to improve the playing environment for women.

“The vast majority of female inter-county teams do not own their own pitch and consequently have to pay to use a GAA or public facility. These are direct costs to teams on an annual basis, as a result of the organisational structures within our games,” the association will tell the Oireachtas Committee on Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht.

Some 93pc of women do not receive any compensation for travel costs, despite travelling on average 80km to and from their team sessions. while 69pc pay their own gym fees.

Female players train six days a week, but find themselves “out of pocket” whereas male players “receive compensation for costs incurred through a GAA/GPA expenses system and Government funding”.

“There would be no stronger public message on the role of women in Irish sport than acknowledgment from the State through equitable funding that our female athletes are valued equally,” the association will tell TDs and senators.

The Camogie Association will also tell the meeting how a “drop off” stage in participation throughout teenage years is a “predominant issue” in women’s team sports.

Research shows that women move towards individual fitness activities, such as swimming and running, and participation in camogie and hurling “disappears”.

“There is a need for early intervention, and engagement with girls during primary and second level education, to prevent this drop-off, and ensure that the life long societal and health benefits for girls of participating in sport and physical activity are not simply understood – but acted on.”

Media coverage of women’ games compared to men is also “stark”, according to the association.

In its opening statement, it will tell the Committee that across RTÉ and Irish print and online publications, February 2020 saw 7.5pc of sports coverage devoted to women’s sport. Last month, this figure had risen to 9.92pc.

“Broadcasting of women’s sport has a long way to go to achieve parity.

“Our athletes train as hard as the men do, yet they don’t achieve the screen time, resulting in reduced investment by sponsors/broadcasters,” the association will say.

