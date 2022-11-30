Professional contracts will be introduced for Women’s National League players from December 1, in a landmark moment for women’s football in Ireland.

The historic announcement will see female players in the WNL receive the same minimum wage contracts as male players, a minimum of €430 per week for full-time footballers and €130 per week for those on part-time deals.

Clubs will now be able to secure their best players on professional contracts until the end of the season, receive transfer fees if a player moves to another professional club, and have players sign, or depart on loan deals from 2023.

Several high-profile names departed the WNL for moves abroad during 2022, with clubs receiving zero compensation for the development of players because they were amateurs.

The National Leagues Committee will set up a working group to monitor the implementation of the professional contracts, while clubs will be under no obligation to offer professional contracts to players. Clubs will have the option to have professional, semi-professional or amateur players depending on the circumstances of each club.

The WNL fixture list for 2023 is set to be published in December.

“The Football Association of Ireland and the League of Ireland can confirm the introduction of professional contracts to players in the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League which will now be permitted in the League from the start of the new registration period on December 1 2022,” said the FAI in a statement.

“From this date, professional players in the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League will be subject to the same Standard Player Contract and minimum wage regulations as men’s players in the League of Ireland. This historic agreement has been reached after the National Leagues Committee approved the introduction of professional contracts and this decision was ratified by the FAI Board.

“This new significant announcement underpins the importance of continued investment into the Clubs which is vital for the long term sustainability of professional women’s football in Ireland.

“Club Licensing criteria will also apply to ensure that the change of status from amateur to professional is regulated and clubs will be subjected to Salary Cost Protocols in order to be compliant with Financial Fair Play regulations.”

“Today’s announcement is hugely important in the development of the women’s game in Ireland and represents a watershed moment for the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League," added League of Ireland Director, Mark Scanlon.

"Though attendances, standards and exposure of the game have increased in recent years, women’s football in Ireland still has a long way to go to achieve the potential we know it has.

“Clubs will now be able to provide certainty and a platform for growth for their players as they look to progress on and off the pitch. We look forward to working with all our League of Ireland Clubs to help ease this exciting transition."