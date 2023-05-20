Explainer: How Katie Taylor’s homecoming fight against Chantelle Cameron will be scored

Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor (left) during a weigh-in at The Round Room at the Mansion House, Dublin. Photo credit: Damien Eagers/PA Wire© PA

Sean McGoldrick

Three men and a woman will have a pivotal role in tonight’s world title fight between Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron at the 3Arena.