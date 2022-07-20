Exiled Cliodhna Moloney on the move as more Ireland stars consider switch to English Premier teams

Out of favour Ireland hooker Cliodhna Moloney has made the switch from Wasps to Exeter Chiefs ahead of next season.

The Galway native has not been picked for her country since she voiced public criticism of former IRFU Director of Women's Rugby Anthony Eddy and was a notable absentee from Greg McWilliams' squad for next month's tour of Japan named earlier today.

The coach left Moloney out of his Six Nations squad citing form concerns and he has once again opted to go without the 26-times capped 29-year-old for the two-Test trip.

Moloney made the move from Railway Union to Wasps in 2018, but is part of a wider exodus from that club as they prepare to switch from London to Coventry.

Her move is an interesting one as she'll go head to head to new Ireland call-up Clara Nielsen for the No 2 shirt next season. Nielsen is a former England international who has changed allegiance to Ireland after World Rugby's new three-year stand-down period along with Jo Brown who was also named in today's squad.

“Cliodhna coming from Wasps, she’s the dog - in the nicest way possible - that I have been looking for. She is a real workhorse, has an amazing ability to get over the ball, and has great skills," coach Susie Appleby said.

Second-row Sam Monaghan finished last season as a Wasps player but is listed as being without a club on the IRFU's squad announcement this week. She is respected to remain in the Premier XVs.

Moloney is likely to be joined at Exeter Chiefs by Railway Union's Enya Breen who is also listed as 'TBC' on the IRFU release, while back-row Grace Moore is set to make the switch to Saracens from the Dublin club.

Ireland prop Linda Djougang is another who could be on the move with Harlequins aiming to prize her away from French club ASM Romagnat in Clermont where she spent last season.

Those moves come against the backdrop of the IRFU preparing to offer around 40 players central contracts between Sevens and XVs from September.

However, with continuing concerns over the strength of the All Ireland League and rumours that the IRFU are keen to pursue a province-led competition model that would try and replicate the men's game players are continuing to vote with their feet.

There are concerns on the ground about the scheduling of the AIL finals next season as they clash directly with Sevens weekends, which will mean as many as 26 leading players being unavailable for selection.

It is also unknown how players will be spread across the island under the new model given the High Performance Centre is in Dublin and many players will want to live close to that facility.

After publishing the findings of the review into the senior international team's failure to qualify for the World Cup, the union are still awaiting the report into the structures of the women's game being conducted by consultant Amanda Bennett.

Announcements on leading roles within the women's game are also expected in the coming weeks as Ireland looks to follow the lead of Wales and Scotland who have introduced contracts in recent months.