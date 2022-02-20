INJURY and serious illness tried to rob her of a career but Chloe Mustaki, an Ireland debutant at the age of 26, says she can "rest easy" now that she has at last made the breakthrough at senior international level.

Vera Pauw handed out caps to three new players in Saturday's game against Russia in the Pinatar Cup tournament in Spain, a 1-0 defeat for the girls in green. Abbie Larkin (16) played for the first time while 'keeper Megan Walsh was in for her senior international bow after she ended her association with the England setup to declare for Ireland.

But it was a big moment for Shelbourne's Mustaki: aged only 19, she was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, and having bravely won that battle, she was again sidelined by an ACL injury, in 2020, just as she was about to make her Ireland debut.

So that first cap, five months short of her 27th birthday, is one to treasure. "My number one goal has always been to get an Ireland senior cap. At least this is now done and I can rest easy for a little while," she said.

"There were some low points in my rehab, I didn't get a run of being pain-free until nine or ten months, which is really late, that usually happens five months post-op so I was late in that respect, when I wasn't running pain-free after seven months I started to freak out a bit.

"I knew I'd get there, I didn't know how long it'd take and my path was longer than the average female but I knew I'd get there some day.

"Everyone came up to me after the game to congratulate me, everyone knows how much it means to me, not just after the ACL but the lymphoma as well when I was younger.

"Finishing my U19 career and two weeks later being diagnosed with cancer, coming back from that and being so close to my first senior cap and then tearing my ACL.

"Emotionally, everyone knew how much it meant to me, it was a strange feeling on the bus back to the hotel, seeing the messages on my phone, everyone knowing how much it meant to me and me sticking with it.

"I will think back to it for a long time, and while it was a mixed performance from me, I am really proud of myself, I don't pat myself on the back too much but I definitely can after that," Mustaki added, claiming that the player of the match award which she received should be shared with fellow debutants Larkin and Walsh.

Mustaki is trying to balance the achievement of that debut, and her comeback, with the need to make sure she's not a one-cap-wonder.

"I need to focus on being happy with where I am at, as competitive individuals we always strive for the next step, as a few individuals said to me over the last week or so, I'd have torn someone's arm off six months ago if they told me six months later I'd have my first international cap, I want to be in every single camp for the next year and half, for the World Cup," says Mustaki, who credited the support given to her by medical staff, her employers Maven Search, and boyfriend Greg Sloggett, a current Dundalk player who has had his own injury battles.

"But I also need to take a step back, where I have come from. Last summer I was struggling to get through a training session with Shels pain-free and seven months later I am playing for Ireland, I will do my best to be involved but there are so many players,

"I could name 10 girls who are unlucky not to be here, who could easily have made it ahead of me, I need to keep perspective, keep working hard at home with Shels. If I am in the squad in April, great, if not I will aim for the next camp, hopefully there will be more to come."