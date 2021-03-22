Every SSE Airtricity Women's National League game to be streamed for free on LOI TV

The SSE Airtricity Women's National League is set to get under way this Saturday with every game to be streamed for free on LOI TV.

Peamount United are once again the favourites having completed the domestic double last season, although former Ireland women's manager Noel King will be hoping his Shelbourne side can claim the title.

Athlone Town, Bohemians, Cork City, Galway WFC, DLR Waves, Treaty United and Wexford Youths are the other sides who will compete in the nine-team league.

In a big boost to football fans, supporters will be able to watch every league game on the LOITV.ie platform.

The campaign gets under way this Saturday, March 27, with Bohemians vs Treaty United kicking things off at 2pm.

SSE Airtricity Women's National League - Saturday, March 27th

Athlone Town v Shelbourne, Athlone Town Stadium, KO 16:00

Bohemians v Treaty United, Oscar Traynor Centre, KO 14:00

Galway WFC v Cork City, Eamonn Deacy Park, KO 16:00

Wexford Youths v Peamount United, Ferrycarrig Park, KO 16:00

