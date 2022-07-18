Euro 2022 round-up: France and Belgium qualify for quarter-finals

Belgium players celebrate after the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Group D match at the Manchester City Academy Stadium, Manchester

Belgium knocked Italy out of the Women's Euro 2022 and reached the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time thanks to a 1-0 win over the Azzurri on Monday.

Tine De Caigny struck the decisive goal four minutes after halftime, collecting the ball on the edge of the box and smartly moving on to her left foot before drilling into the bottom corner.

Belgium, who will face Sweden in the last eight on Friday, take second place in Group D behind France who drew 1-1 with Iceland.

The Italians finish the group in bottom position with a solitary point.

Meanwhile, France also qualified for the last eight courtesy of a 1-1 draw with Iceland.

Melvine Malard opened the scoring for France in the first minute, but Dagny Brynjarsdottir’s penalty levelled matters in the 12th minute of added time.

Belgium now face Sweden on Friday, while France take on reigning champions The Netherlands on Saturday.