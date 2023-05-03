Emma Raducanu out of Wimbledon after undergoing ‘minor procedure’ on both hands
George Sessions
Emma Raducanu is set to miss Wimbledon and the whole grass-court season after undergoing minor surgery.
Emma Raducanu out of Wimbledon after undergoing ‘minor procedure’ on both hands
