Elsa Desmond finishes Winter Olympics with clear run and 33rd place in Luge event

Ireland's Elsa Desmond after competing in the Women's Luge event on day four of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Sliding Park in Yanqing, China. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Elsa Desmond has finished her first Olympics with a clean third run to finish 33rd overall in the Women’s Singles Luge event with a time of 3.07.719.

Desmond officially became an Olympian yesterday after a good clean first run and was happy with her performance, becoming Ireland's first ever luge competitor at a Games.

Germany’s Natalie Geisenberger and Anna Berreiter won gold and silver respectively with Tatiana Ivanova (Russian Olympic Committee) winning bronze.

Meanwhile, there was disappointment for Jack Gower who didn’t finish his Super-G event in Yangqing.