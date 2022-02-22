Ellen Molloy ready to take on big tests on and off the field

The obliging staff at her school arranged for Ellen Molloy to sit her mock exams, in preparation for this summer’s Leaving Cert, ahead of schedule and on her own.

She had a pretty good reason: the 17-year-old was off in Spain, not on a sun holiday, but training and playing with the Republic of Ireland senior women’s side. An unused sub in the midweek win over Poland, Molloy started against a classy Russia side on Saturday night, which resulted in a 1-0 defeat for an experimental Ireland side. Now she’s hoping for more game time and a sixth senior cap in the final game of the Pinatar Cup tournament today, against Wales (2.30).

Playing a Russian side ranked 16th in Europe (Ireland are 20th) was a step-up and playing Wales today is another test, but the Kilkenny native, who plays for Wexford Youths, says she can mix school work with her football even if the standards are high.

“The intensity and the pace of the game was definitely a lot more demanding. Defensively, that was the biggest thing for me, you always needed to be switched on, whereas in the National League, you might get away with that because the players mightn’t be as technically good. But in international football, you need to be switched on the whole time. The intensity was the biggest one for me.

“I got a taste of what the level is, so now I’m looking to push on and hopefully get a few more starts,” Molloy said.

Being able to get the mocks out of the way was a help. “My school ordered a different set of papers to the rest of my students, they gave me a room on my own. So it was quite busy, but it was great, because when I was here, I didn’t want to be studying. I just wanted to focus on my football,” she said.

“It is kind of tough as this year I’m doing my Leaving Cert. It’s all about balance. This year, I’ve prioritised time for study. If it’s just for one year, and I need to prioritise study, then I will. I need time to switch off, so I use that time to play football. I somehow manage to fit it all in.”

Interest from teams abroad in Molloy is inevitable once she reaches her landmark 18th birthday and the Leaving Cert ends (both in June), and a scholarship offer from the UK, allowing her to study and play, would appeal.

“I would like to combine the two if possible. I am not really too interested in the USA. I’m just kind of seeing if there is a place in the UK offering girls that, but I am happy enough in Wexford at the moment,” she says.