Ellen Keane: ‘I’m at a high now, so I’ll keep poking the embers and keep that fire going’ Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Few people knew how she felt. After all, few in Irish sport have achieved what Ellen Keane has, conquering the world in their chosen discipline, summiting their personal Everest and finding, once they’d come back down the other side, that the motivational flame had dimmed.