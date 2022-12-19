Eileen Gleeson is pictured in her role as Ireland assistant manager Eileen Gleeson back in September 2021. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Former Ireland assistant manager Eileen Gleeson has stepped down as head coach of Glasgow City and says she made the decision with "great difficulty".

Gleeson left Vera Pauw’s side to take up the role in November 2021 signing a two-year-deal, but has now decided to step away from the club after her employer required her to return to her native Dublin.

The 50-year-old had been on a career break while in charge of the Scottish WPL1 club, and they confirmed that her employer's "operational business needs" meant she had to cut short her spell and resume her previous role.

Last season was Glasgow’s first in 17 years without a trophy, as they were beaten to the league title by Rangers and suffered two domestic cup final defeats to Celtic.

Glasgow City are currently top of the Scottish Women’s Premier League 1 after 12 games, and assistant first team coach Leanne Ross will take interim charge in the meantime.

“It is with great difficulty that I make the decision to part ways with Glasgow City FC. I would like to sincerely express my gratitude to all at the club for providing the opportunity to be involved with such an iconic women’s football club such as Glasgow City," said Gleeson.

“At this point I am happy to leave the club top of the league table and have no doubt that the club are well positioned to continue uninterrupted by my absence."

Glasgow City Chief Executive Laura Montgomery said: "This is an incredibly difficult position, but Eileen kept us up to date with the situation and we are well prepared to continue positively in her absence."

Gleeson led Peamount United to an historic treble in 2010, before winning the inaugural Women’s National League the following year. She also became the first coach to lead an Irish side into the Champions League knockouts with the Peas in 2011.

Before joining the Ireland set-up, Gleeson also helped UCD Waves to a second place league finish in 2014/15, as well as an FAI Women’s Cup runners-up medal the same season.

Elsewhere, Shamrock Rovers have signed Ireland U-19 international Melissa O’Kane from Athlone Town. The defender featured regularly for the midlands side last term, and started their FAI Women’s Cup final defeat to Shelbourne.

“I am delighted to join Shamrock Rovers, it will be a great challenge for me and an opportunity to further my career,” said Longford native O’Kane.

“Melissa has a lot of experience in the league despite being quite young, she is a really good, tough defender who also has excellent technical ability when in possession. She definitely fits the profile of the type of player we want at the club,” added Jason Carey, Head of Women’s Football at Shamrock Rovers.