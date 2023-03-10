Edel Thornton's Basketball Diary: 'Let's call a spade a spade, it wasn't a great season for us'

We were a little deflated to learn that we wouldn't make the play-offs just before last Sunday's game against Fr Mathew's tipped off.

But even though Liffey Celtics took that final spot, it didn't take from our desire to beat our local rivals as we still needed to avoid relegation.

Thankfully, we were able to finish the game out and beat Fr Mathew's 87-75 ahead of our last fixture against Trinity Meteors tomorrow.

Let's call a spade a spade, it wasn't a great season for us because we didn't get anywhere near our original goals.

Our two American professionals, McKayla Roberts and Mary Dunn, returned to the US in the middle of the season, which left us without a big presence on the court.

It didn't help that rest of the team is tiny, but Alikah Bethel eventually arrived from America to help us plug that gap and provide some much-needed scores (she hit 21 for us last week).

And when you're losing so many games, people can easily perceive it to be a very negative environment, but it definitely wasn't like that for us.

We're still kind to one another and have always had 15 people at training every week, never wavering despite all the challenges we faced.

We also get together off the court as, for example, the team have organised a trip to West Cork this summer.

I have been on other teams where there isn't the same bond and people trickle away because they may not get the recognition for their efforts or others overshadow them.

Our coach Liam Culloty has done a great job at keeping everyone on board, so I hope he can keep travelling the two-hour journey from Tralee to Cork to coach us next season.

I will have more time after our last game this Saturday, but I have already been roped into babysitting my nieces and nephews for one weekend.

For the rest of the basketball season, I hope my boyfriend Adrian O'Sullivan and his team Ballincollig make the play-offs tomorrow so I can remain invested in it.

But for tomorrow, it would be ideal to end our season with a win in Dublin over Trinity Meteors, who are still one of the best teams in the country despite several recent upsets.

Hopefully, Brunell can rule in the capital tomorrow.

WEEKEND FIXTURES

FRIDAY

Men’s Division 1 – SETU Carlow Cork Fr Mathews, Barrow Centre, 8.0.

SATURDAY

Men’s Super League – Ballincollig v St Vincent’s, Ballincollig CS, 4.0; Belfast Star v Templeogue, De La Salle College, 6.30; Éanna v UCD Marian, Coláiste Éanna, 7.0; Maree v UCC Demons, Calasanctus College, 7.0; Killorglin v Moycullen, Killorglin Sports Centre, 7.15; Killester v EJ Sligo All-Stars, IWA Clontarf, 7.30; Tralee Warriors v Neptune, Tralee Sports Complex, 7.30.

Men’s Division 1 – Team North West v Scotts Lakers SPK, ATU Donegal, 5.0; Fr Mathews v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions, Fr Mathews Arena, 5.0; Drogheda Wolves v Killarney Cougars, Ballymakenny College, 6.0; Waterford Vikings v Moy Tolka Rovers, 7.0; Limerick Sport Eagles v Portlaoise Panthers, 7.0.

Women’s Super League – Mystics v Killester, Ballinfoile Community Centre, 4.0; Trinity Meteors v Singleton SuperValu Brunell, Coláiste Íosagáin, 4.0; Killester v Fr Mathews, IWA Clontarf, 5.30.

Women’s Division 1 – Limerick Sport Huskies v Swords Thunder, St Munchins, 5.0; Marble City Hawks v Dublin Lions, O’Loughlin Gaels, 7.0; Templeogue v Limerick Celtics, National Basketball Arena, 7.0; St Paul’s Killarney v Tolka Rovers, AURA, 7.30.

SUNDAY

Men’s Division 1 – Limerick Celtics v Ulster University, Crescent College Dooradoyle, 12.30; SETU Carlow v Malahide, Barrow Centre, 3.30.

Women’s Super League – DCU Mercy v Liffey Celtics, DCU Arena, 2.30; Glanmire v Waterford Wildcats, Mardyke Arena, 2.30.

Women’s Division 1 – Dublin Lions v Portlaoise Panthers, Coláiste Bríde, 12.30; Limerick Celtics v Cavan Eagles, Crescent College Dooradoyle, 5.30.