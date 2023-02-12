Edel Thornton’s Basketball Diary: ‘Czech defeat was hard but we now know the standard Ireland need to be at’

My Ireland team-mates and I were happy to make small sacrifices for our final Euros qualifying game last week because it's always an honour to represent your country.

That meant leaving work, college and family behind from Monday to Friday last week.

On top of that, most of us take time off from work unpaid while on national-team duty so as not cause too much hassle for our employers.

Instead of clocking into our day jobs, we flew out early on Monday morning to Prague to prepare for our Thursday game against the Czech Republic.

Although we had missed our chance to make this year's Euros after defeat to the Netherlands last November, we were determined to improve our ranking for 2025's qualifying competition.

We got straight to work, practising the same afternoon we landed and then twice each day ahead of our encounter with the Czechs.

I shared a hotel room with Aine O'Connor again in Prague. She is a brilliant room-mate but I may have confused her by talking in my sleep as she kept speaking to me while I was napping.

We got to explore the city's historic castle on Tuesday, but Wednesday was all about breaking down Czech defences as that's when we were debriefed about our opponents.

They had done their homework done on us too as they needed the win to make this year's Euros.

They were way more aggressive than our 2021 meeting with them in Dublin when the game tipped off.

They pushed us around, which was helped by the way the referees called the game, but we were too slow to respond to that.

It was a hard to lose the game and to finish the campaign without a win but there were some positives to take.

The team reflected on our performance in the locker room afterwards and I thought, apart from the first quarter, it was one of our better performances.

It's also been a long time since Ireland played at this level, but we now know the standard we need to hold ourselves to.

If our own clubs and league gets better, the next time the national team goes away again it's not a big step-up in standard.

I haven't been around my own club, Brunell, much ahead of our Sunday game against our local rivals Glanmire, who are flying in the league.

A win in Cork would be a great boost after defeat abroad, so finger crossed.

WEEKEND ACTION

Women’s Super League

Sunday Fixture – Brunell v Glanmire, Parochial Hall, 2.45

Results – Mystics 102 Fr Mathews 98; Liffey Celtics 98 Trinity Meteors 88; DCU Mercy 84 Ulster University 69; Waterford Wildcats 71 Killester 63

Men’s Super League

Sunday Fixture – Moycullen v St Vincent’s, NUIG Kingfisher, 3.0

Results – Belfast Star 84 Ballincollig 80; Killorglin 98 Templeogue 70; Tralee Warriors 84 Sligo All-Stars 67; Killester 81 UCC Demons 87; Maree 62 Éanna 50

Men’s Division 1

Sunday Fixtures – Tolka Rovers v Fr Mathews, Tolka Rovers SC, 3.30; SETU Carlow v Team North West, Barrow Centre, 3.30

Results – Ulster University 83 SETU Waterford Vikings 54; Limerick Celtics 101 Portlaoise Panthers 96; Malahide 90 Limerick Sport Eagles 81; Dublin Lions 104 Killarney Cougars 79; Drogheda Wolves 109 St Paul’s 84

Women’s Division 1

Sunday Fixtures – SETU Carlow v Templeogue, Barrow Centre, 12.30; Portlaoise Panthers v Limerick Sport Huskies, St Mary's Hall, Portlaoise, 3.0

Results – Phoenix Rockets 63 Oblate Dynamos 55; Tolka Rovers 64 Swords Thunder 41; Cavan Eagles 70 Dublin Lions 61; St Pauls Killarney 64 Marble City Hawks 55