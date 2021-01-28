Ebony Marinof cleared in Bríd Stack case as it's revealed Cork legend will be in neck brace for 'a period of time'

THE Aussie Rules player facing a record three-match suspension arising from the neck injury sustained by Cork ladies football legend Bríd Stack has sensationally won her appeal today.

Adelaide Crows star Ebony Marinoff will now be free to play in round one of the women’s league after succeeding in her last-ditch attempt to overturn the longest ban in AFLW history.

The AFL appeals board has concluded that Marinoff was not guilty of “forceful front-on contact” after a collision which left Stack, on her pre-season debut for the Greater Western Sydney Giants, with a fractured vertebra.

The Adelaide player was set to miss the first three rounds of the AFLW, but will now be available for their opening fixture in two days’ time.

Today’s verdict – coming 11 days after the incident and seven days after the initial appeal was adjourned - was announced two-and-a-half hours after the appeal hearing began.

The announcement came on the same day that Stack’s club declined to set a date for her return to action.

The Giants currently have four players on the casualty list, but Stack’s injury is the most serious one. The 11-time All-Ireland winner, 34, suffered a 'stable fracture' of the C7 vertebra though no injury to the surrounding nerves, her new club announced soon after she was stretchered off during a practice match against the Crows last Sunday week.

She does not require surgery but was expected to wear a neck brace for around six weeks, it was reported at the time.

Gemma Vale, the Giants’ AFLW physiotherapist, has provided an update on Stack’s rehabilitation without giving any comeback specifics.

“As we know Brid has a longer recovery given the severity of her neck injury,” said Vale.

“We aren’t placing a strict timeline on her return given the nature of the injury. She will remain in her neck brace for a period of time, before starting an intense rehab.”

Ebony Marinoff has been found guilty of engaging in forceful front-on contact at the AFL Tribunal tonight and has been suspended for three matches.

The collision that led to Stack’s injury trauma became the subject of a disciplinary case against Ebony Marinoff, who was hit with a record three-match suspension after being charged with forceful front-on contact.

Adelaide promptly appealed, but that hearing last Thursday was adjourned almost before it began after Marinoff’s counsel, Sam Abbott QC, revealed his intention to submit fresh footage of an incident involving Stack earlier in the game. This, it was claimed, may have contributed to her fractured vertebra – thus raising doubts over whether her collision with Marinoff should have been graded as severe.

Appeals chairman David Jones said the application for fresh evidence couldn’t be done “on the run” and deemed he was “not comfortable about proceeding with this case” – hence the adjournment.

In another unexpected twist at today’s resumed appeal, that video evidence was withdrawn by Marinoff and Adelaide’s legal counsel. Instead, as reported by foxsports.com.au, Abbott put forward his three causes for appeal across a whopping 115-minute delivery.

Twelve stills of a 1.87-second period were used to claim it was “clear” Marinoff attempted to stop before contact was made and didn’t “run through” Stack. He added that Giant Alyce Parker, whose right arm was in the back of Marinoff as contact was made, played a key role in the contact with Stack.

“Given the unreasonableness of the finding from the tribunal ... the appeal board should then go on and make the decision for yourself that there was no realistic alternative way to play the ball,” he said.

Abbott then referred to when Marinoff was questioned at the tribunal hearing, saying there was “no analysis, no questioning (from AFL counsel) about where the head (of Stack) was - and this is a case that involved forceful contact to the head.”

AFL counsel Nick Pane QC dismissed the argument that Marinoff’s three-week ban in a nine-week season was disproportionate, saying: “The fact that the AFLW season is shorter does not mean that a victim’s injury will last a shorter period of time.”

But Abbott countered that Stack’s injury, as serious as it was, shouldn’t have had any bearing on the grading.

A written character reference from Melbourne star Daisy Pearce also formed part of the Crows’ submission.

Today’s dramatic outcome means Marinoff, a dual All-Australian, will be available for Adelaide’s season-opener against the Eagles on Saturday.

