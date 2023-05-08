Dubs set up Kilkenny clash after a classy victory in Trim

Camogie

Kilkenny's Miriam Walsh in action against Dublin's Eve O'Brien during the All-Ireland Senior Camogie quarter final last July. Photo: Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

On the way into Trim, a set of jerseys were drying on a clothes line. They love their sport in these parts.

Beside St Loman’s Park, there was the Leisure Centre. And the Bowling Club. Across the road, stood the tennis club.

Meath and Dublin both hit the net in Saturday’s Leinster Senior Championship semi-final – Dublin 1-23; Meath 1-7. It’s the Dubs against Kilkenny in the final next Saturday.

“It was a very good overall team performance,” noted Dublin manager, Gerry McQuaid.

“We moved the ball well. We’ll keep working. It was good to see the return from cruciate injuries of Orla Gray and Issy Davis.”

The Royals were pipped by Kerry in the Division 2B League final in Croke Park. They trailed here in the sunshine at half-time, 0-11 to 0-5. There was a sharp tempo to the hour.

The excellent Grace O’Shea scored Dublin’s goal deep in the second half. Aisling Gannon and Aisling O’Neill produced a punnet of peaches.

Dublin would have had three more goals only for saves from Tara Murphy. Her second half stop from Aisling Maher’s thundering free was save-of-the-season stuff.

Meath scored the opening goal at the town end on 41 minutes. A blistering free from Aoife Minogue. The magnificent Minogue, a heartbeat of Meath camogie.

The home forwards didn’t get any small change from the Dublin defence, which was as solid as the walls of Trim Castle.

Abbey Ryan impressed once more. Hannah O’Dea made the block-of-the-day, while, as ever, Eve O’Brien combined class with composure.

Before the end, there were a couple of light showers. But, well before then, the Dubs were home and dry.