Dubliner Lisa Fallon steps down from role with London City Lionesses for family reasons

Lisa Fallon has stepped down from her role with London City Lionesses

Dubliner Lisa Fallon has been forced to step down from her position as head coach with English side London City Lionesses for family reasons.

Fallon, who helped Chelsea secure the double last season in her role as a backroom coach, has been finding it increasingly difficult to accommodate the demands of raising a family in Dublin while working in London.

Her assistant, Melanie Philips, will take interim charge for this weekend’s game against London Bees until a full-time appointment is made.

“It is with a very heavy heart that today, I step away from my role as Head Coach of the London City Lionesses due to family reasons,” she said.

“Being appointed as Head Coach at this club was both an honour and a privilege – and was a very proud day for my family.

“I thank everyone at the club sincerely for their understanding in me prioritising my family's needs at this time.

“With my family based in Dublin, and the team based in London, the logistics of travelling to meet the needs of both – whilst in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic – are no longer viable.

“I am extremely grateful to our Chairwoman, Diane Culligan, and the Board, for their compassion over the past few weeks.

“I also want to thank all of the players, staff and their families for their incredible work, commitment and application since I commenced the role.

“It has been a genuine privilege to work with you and I continue to believe in the potential and ambitions of you all – both as individuals, a team and a club.

“I have witnessed first-hand the tremendous work that’s being invested both on-and-off the pitch to build strong foundations at this club.

“I look forward to seeing the fruits of that work pave the pathway for many current and future London City Lionesses to live their dreams in football.

“Having worked closely with Melissa Phillips over the past few months, I know she is a talented coach and brings great experience to the club.

“With all the expertise and dedication of the backroom staff, she will continue to develop this team in a very positive way and I’m excited to see the progressions.”

In an interview with this author last month, Fallon, who has also worked with Cork City, Northern Ireland and the Dublin footballers, reflected on her work while being a single parent to two children.

“People wondered was it okay for me to be away from my kids when it was okay for men to be away from the kids. I felt it wasn’t harder for me but harder for other people around me.

“The mood changed. It was like, you’ve got this far but you shouldn’t go any further. It was never from the people I worked with. People wouldn’t have had me if I wasn’t good at what I did.

“I’m just a working mum. I don’t feel guilty about showing my kids if you can work hard you can achieve. You can’t feel guilty about trying to make a living. My little boy’s mates think it’s cool his mom is a soccer coach.

“As a society we should move away from the idea of a working mother. You’re a working parent. Whether it’s a working dad or a working mom. And you hear talk about having it all? What is it all?

“I want my kids to have a world where’re it doesn’t matter whether you’re a female or a male, you can get to where you want to be by working hard and being passionately true to yourself. It’s not about feminism, I’m not doing this for a crusade. It’s just my job.”

London City Lionesses paid her this valedictory tribute.

“Over the course of the last month, the club have fully supported Lisa in trying to find a workable solution,” they said.

“Sadly, this has not proved possible. Whilst obviously disappointed in the eventual outcome, the club fully respect and support Lisa’s decision.

“Lisa Fallon has made an outstanding contribution to the London City Lionesses in a very short space of time. Although Lisa will not be able to see her plans through, the club is a better place for Lisa having been part of it.”

Chairwoman Diane Culligan added: “Lisa Fallon is an outstanding football coach. Despite being with the club for only a few months, the positive impact she has had on and off the pitch is immeasurable.

“Although we wanted Lisa to continue as our Head Coach, I accept that is simply not possible for her in the current circumstances.

“It is hugely regretful for all parties that the circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic are such that Lisa’s travelling between the club and her family in Ireland have become problematic.

“Sadly, that arrangement is no longer practical for Lisa. The club completely understand this and support Lisa in making the best decision for her family.

“We know that Lisa will remain a close friend of our club and I have nothing but the warmest wishes for Lisa and her family.

“When she is ready, I have no doubt that Lisa will return to a dugout soon – and be extremely successful when she does.

“Our Assistant Coach Melissa Phillips will take charge of all First Team duties until Lisa’s successor is appointed. Melissa is a very talented coach in her own right and will have the full support of the club going into the weekend."

Online Editors