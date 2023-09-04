Dublin star Hannah Tyrrell drives on with Na Fianna

Ladies Football

A PERFECT evening in Tallaght. People looked on from the balcony of the Thomas Davis clubhouse. The Dublin Mountains smiling above them.

The surface looked a picture. Mini games took place at half-time. The crest on the home jerseys told that Davis’ have been going since 1888.

Last year, the women footballers reached their first Go-Ahead Dublin Senior Championship final. This Group B contest was a repeat of last season’s semi-final.

The Kiltipper side already had a win in the satchel, defeating St Brigid’s in Russell Park. This was Na Fianna’s first outing. John Caffrey acted as umpire. White flags were being raised all night. The Mobhi Road team began, and finished, like Rhasidat Adeleke.

Beside the pitch, there’s a colourful Flower Bed. Dublin’s All-Ireland success is still smelling of roses. Leah Caffrey did a brilliant woman-marking job in the final. She was on duty here. As was another heroine against Kerry, Hannah Tyrrell.

Hannah was as inventive as ever. Alongside her, full-forward, Laura Grendon, had a superb match. She brought much energy and intelligence. Enhancing her performance with two goals and four points in a handsome victory.

“We were well pleased with the performance, but we know we have plenty to work on,” said Na Fianna manager, Gerry Donohoe.

Grendon scored the first goal at the clubhouse end. She added her second early in the second period, with Eilish O’Dowd and Aoife Caffrey also finding the basket.

One of the best scores was the last point. Davis’ Amanda Healy got it. Having received a neat pass from Kerri Owens. Siobhán McGrath, as always, gave it everything. Olwen Carey too. Ciara McGuigan was Davis’ top teller.

Na Fianna host Cuala tomorrow night. “It’s brilliant to get off to such a good start,” added Gerry Donohoe. “But we won’t be getting ahead of ourselves.” No fear of that.