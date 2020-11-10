Dual star Saoirse Noonan earns first call-up to Ireland senior squad

Saoirse Noonan, pictured here celebrating after scoring for Ireland Under-17s back in 2015, has earned her first call-up to the Ireland senior squad

Cork City's Saoirse Noonan has earned her first senior call-up for Vera Pauw’s Irish side as they bid for an unlikely late assault on a play-off to qualify for the European Championships.

Noonan takes her place following her impressive recent form that saw her score twice in the FAI Women's Senior Cup semi-final victory over Treaty United, on the same weekend she featured for her county’s footballers in a championship defeat of Kerry.

Last Saturday, the 21-year-old fired 1-2 as the Cork ladies footballers opened their All-Ireland senior championship campaign with a three-point win over the Kingdom, and she followed that up with a double against Treaty United to send Cork City into the Cup final.

Noonan's inclusion means that all three of this season's Barretstown/Women's National League Player of the Month recipients have been recognised as Wexford Youths' Ellen Molloy and Shelbourne's Jessica Ziu are also named.

Noonan has another busy weekend coming up, with Cavan footballers on the horizon as well as a date with Peamount.



Ireland’s players will report into camp on Sunday November 22 when the squad will be cut back ahead of the first training session at the FAI National Training Centre.



Germany have already been confirmed as Group I winners, which means that the runner-up spot and a Qualifying Play-Off is now between second-placed Ireland (13 points) and third-placed Ukraine (12 points).



On December 1, Ireland will host Germany in Tallaght while Ukraine play Montenegro. Pauw's team currently hold a better goal difference so they need to equal or better Ukraine's result in order to seal second spot.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (SC Braga), Courtney Brosnan (West Ham United), Grace Moloney (Reading), Niamh Reid-Burke (Peamount United)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Reading), Keeva Keenan (Celtic), Claire Walsh (Peamount United), Louise Quinn (Fiorentina), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Claire O'Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Eabha O'Mahony (Cork City), Isibeal Atkinson (Shelbourne), Aine O'Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Jamie Finn (Shelbourne), Denise O'Sullivan (Brighton & Hove Albion - on loan from NC Courage), Alli Murphy (London City Lionesses), Niamh Farrelly (Peamount United), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Ruesha Littlejohn (Leicester City), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne), Emily Whelan (Shelbourne)

Forwards: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Heather Payne (Florida State University), Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Rianna Jarrett (Brighton & Hove Albion), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Saoirse Noonan (Cork City)

Online Editors