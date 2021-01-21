Dramatic twist in hearing into incident that left Bríd Stack with fractured vertebrae

THE disciplinary saga involving the Aussie Rules player whose challenge left Bríd Stack with a fractured C7 vertebrae has taken a dramatic twist.

Ebony Marinoff’s appeal hearing to overturn her record three-match ban has been adjourned until next Thursday.

The Adelaide Crows midfielder had been suspended for three weeks (effectively one-third of the AFLW’s nine-week season) arising from front-on contact on the Cork ladies football legend. The incident happened during Stack’s ill-fated debut for the Greater Western Sydney Giants in a pre-season game last Sunday.

According to media reports emanating from Australia this morning, the Crows counsel, Sam Abbott, wished to present fresh video evidence to the appeals board of a collision between Stack and an advertising hoarding board from earlier in the match.

As the video clip had not been presented during Tuesday night's Tribunal, chairman David Jones adjourned the appeal to give the board and AFL counsel, Nick Pane, time to review the evidence.

This latest development came after 34-year-old Stack had released her first public statement since last weekend’s frightening debut scare.

"Devastated but counting my blessings," the 11-time All-Ireland winner tweeted. "Looking forward to rehab once cleared to do so. For now, hup the drugs. Thanks for all the lovely messages, to all involved with @GWSGIANTS, to the exemplary healthcare staff in Adelaide & to a little man whose hugs make everything better."

Details of Marinoff’s delayed appeal, heard on Thursday evening Australian time, are revealed on the womens.afl website. Their report outlines: "The clip was presented at the appeal, showing Stack getting a quick kick away on the boundary as three Crows approached. It was difficult to tell how many bumped her over the line, and the angle of the shot did not show her hitting the hoarding, obscured by the interchange bench.

"Abbott said Marinoff herself had discovered the evidence only after reviewing the match footage following her three-match suspension on Tuesday night, and that it presented a hypothesis that the injury may have occurred earlier. If this was the case, this would affect the grading of the Stack-Marinoff collision (severe)."

Chairman Jones questioned why Adelaide did not find this footage earlier.

Abbott also wished to present a video of a bio-mechanist talking through the Stack-Marinoff collision and GPS data, but audio difficulties (both the Tribunal and the appeal have been conducted via video call) meant the video will also be presented next week.

"I don't think this case can be heard tonight," Jones said. "I'm not comfortable proceeding with this case at the moment. The last thing I want to do is deny the player an opportunity to put together a case.”

The Crows have appealed the ban imposed on their star midfielder on the grounds that the decision was "unreasonable" and the sanction "excessive". Three matches is the longest penalty in AFLW history, stretching back four-and-a-bit seasons.

