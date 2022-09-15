I am regularly asked what life is like as an AFLW player, so I kept a diary for the past seven days to give some insight into what it is like on a day-to-day basis.

Friday, September 9

I start the day at an AFL event at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne’s Docklands before heading to the MCG for more promotional work as part of a campaign to encourage people to do the stadium tour as the AFL season reaches fever pitch. The tour is enjoyable and I learn plenty along the way.

In the afternoon I have a meeting with our player development officer, Madeleine Haydar. We talk goal-setting, career opportunities and how am I doing mentally. It’s always very helpful.

We train from about 3.30, starting our prep-to-play gym session ahead of tomorrow’s game against Geelong. That’s followed by ‘oppo review’, focusing on the Cats and their key players.

We hit the track where we do some more light work, essentially a captain’s run, but still cover about 3-4km.

We have a chicken stir fry for our team meal before we head home.

I do a bit of carb-loading that night – porridge with peanut butter and berries, and later on I have some toast with peanut butter and banana.

I give Mum a call to switch off from everything sports-related.

Saturday, September 10

I get up at 7.30am even though our game isn’t on until 4.10 this afternoon.

I have a good breakfast before heading to the beach in St Kilda for a head-clearing walk.

I get a coffee in a local cafe and listen to an episode of ‘The Imperfects’ podcast. I try hard on match-days not to get too focused too early – there will be enough time for that later.

I travel down to Geelong, just over an hour’s drive away and about as good as it gets for away games here, with my team-mate and housemate Ruby Schleicher. We chat about everything except football.

Once we arrive it’s straight into prehab before a meeting with our line coach to chat about what we need to work on as midfielders. Then we have a wider group meeting with the head coach to reaffirm what we are trying to do against Geelong.

The game is tight but the result goes our way, even if we aren’t jumping around about our performance.

Football isn’t finished for the day yet though.

We head straight back to Melbourne to cheer on our men’s side who beat Fremantle by 20 points in front of 90,000 fans at the MCG.

Sunday, September 11

Recovery is the early-morning focus. A walk and a coffee is followed by a light bike session, a sauna and an ice bath in the club.

Then I head off to watch our VFL game, which features all the girls in our squad who missed out on selection against Geelong.

After that I head for brunch with Ruby and Vikki Wall (Meath/North Melbourne), Áine McDonagh (Galway/Hawthorn) and Sinéad Goldrick (Dublin/Melbourne). We spend the day together, almost like a proper family Sunday. Connecting with the Irish girls does me the world of good because we see things the same way.

We spend some time on the beach and end up getting dinner together before heading back to our apartment in St Kilda for even more chats.

Monday, September 12

Reviewing Saturday’s game is the first item on the agenda. You do ‘individual edits’ where you tell the coaches how you think you performed and go through your video clips together.

It is an enlightening review with our head coach Stephen Symonds. I was feeling negative about my performance as I didn’t get on much ball but he sees it the opposite way as I stuck to the structure and made space for others. As someone who is used to being so involved in matches, it can take a lot of getting used to if it feels like the game is passing you by.

I meet former Collingwood player Georgie Parker, who is now a TV presenter on the Seven Network, for an evening walk. She’s also a former Olympian with the Australian hockey team and is always good company.

Áine, who is making her Hawthorn debut this weekend, comes over for dinner – I do home-made pizzas.

Tuesday, September 13

The day starts with an early-morning gym session in the club. I spend some time on the bike before we start to focus on Sunday’s game at home against Adelaide Crows, the reigning AFLW champions.

I spend much of the day working in the club as part of my role in the community sector, which helps me in terms of advancement off the field.

Ruby and I chill at home for the evening to round off a pretty quiet day.

Wednesday, September 14

I get into the club for 7.30am to do a 30-minute bike session before I have a light rub to loosen up the body.

I head out to meet IRFU rugby referee Andrew Brace for a coffee around lunchtime. He’s in town to be assistant referee for Australia’s Rugby Championship clash against New Zealand tomorrow and also has tickets for myself, Áine, Goldie and Ruby. My dad is involved in rugby at home in Ballina, he is actually a former ref too, and managed to sort it all from afar.

I’m back in the club at 3.15 for a development meeting where I do a presentation on Australian tennis player Ash Barty and explain why I think she is a great leader.

We do some prehab then before training and then I put on my GPS tracker and heart-rate monitor for a two-hour track session, from 6-8pm. That’s followed by an hour-long gym session which precedes an ice bath, a hot bath and dinner with the team before heading home.

Thursday, September 15

I get up around 6.30 for food and the crucial early-morning coffee so that I’m in the club gym for 7.30. A 30-minute bike session follows the gym work which takes us up to about two hours of training.

The men’s team come back inside around then – they are playing the Swans in Sydney in an AFL semi-final tomorrow – to do their gym work after completing their outside training.

The usual Thursday routine is changed up a bit today with the All Blacks in town, so me, Ruby, Áine and Goldie head to Marvel Stadium to watch the Wallabies lose a thriller against the All Blacks.

From tomorrow there will only be one game on my mind.