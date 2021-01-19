Diane Caldwell links up with Ireland team-mate Denise O'Sullivan at North Carolina Courage

Diane Caldwell, right, will team up with her fellow Irish international Denise O'Sullivan at NC Courage. Picture credit; Damien Eagers 10/4/2017

Irish defender Diane Caldwell will link up with her international team-mate Denise O’Sullivan at North Carolina Courage in the US after penning a one-year deal.

Balbriggan native Caldwell, who has 79 caps for her country, joins after a four-year stint at FC Sand in the German Bundesliga where she had made 107 appearances.

When she last appeared for her country, she had dropped a strong hint that her time was coming to an end in Germany and was already assessing her options.

"You never know what might happen," she said when asked about a possible move to the Women’s Super League in England. "If I keep playing I might end up going there myself."

As it is, she joins O’Sullivan, feted as the continent’s player of the year and a star performer in the NWSL, after the Cork woman’s short-term loan deal with Brighton came to an end in December.

"Diane has the experience, intelligence, and positional ability to be a great professional in the NWSL," said NC Courage head coach Paul Riley.

"She is a no-nonsense defender with excellent passing range and is a major threat on set pieces. She has the character and determination to be an immediate leader on our team.

"She is a super passionate professional who will embrace the Courage culture wholeheartedly."

Online Editors