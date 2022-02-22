Denise O’Sullivan’s strike ensures Ireland claim third place finish in Pinatar Cup with win over Wales

Denise O'Sullivan celebrates after scoring for Ireland during their Pinatar Cup third place play-off match against Wales at La Manga in Murcia, Spain. Photo: Silvestre Szpylma/Sportsfile

US-based midfielder Denise O'Sullivan once again stamped her class all over the international stage as her first-half goal earned the Republic of Ireland a 1-0 win over Wales and a third-place finish at the Pinatar Cup tournament.



The invitational tournament, played in Spain, was being used by Vera Pauw as preparation for the next test in World Cup qualification, away to Sweden in April, and with wins over Poland and Wales, and that honour of finishing third, as well as some impressive debuts, the camp will be a boost for Irish morale.

Pauw had made a series of changes for Saturday's clash with Russia in the tournament but the big names returned for the third place play-off against the Welsh, and their presence allowed the Republic to dominate from early on.

Ireland were in front after 25 minutes and, bar something of a flurry late on, including an 89th minute appeal for a penalty after an apparent handball by Savannah McCarthy, Wales posed no major danger, either to No. 1 keeper Courtney Brosnan or her replacement Eve Badana.

That lack of a threat from Wales was largely down to the work of the Irish midfield as the central pairing of O'Sullivan and Ruesha Littlejohn controlled that midfield area, never giving Wales time to breathe.

Wales had barely settled into the game when Kyra Carusa had a chance, on two minutes, as she rounded the keeper but sent her shot into the side netting, and O'Sullivan had an opportunity on 10 minutes but was wide of the target.

Carusa was there again to threaten the Welsh on 21 minutes, getting her head to a Heather Payne cross, but on 25 minutes Ireland had their deserved lead.

Wales gifted Ireland possession a slack pass out of defence from Rhiannon Roberts, O'Sullivan took control and with her second touch she fired home.

It should have been 2-0 on 29 minutes, as Katie McCabe's cross fell kindly for Carusa but a snatched shot went wide.

Wales offered little until the 42nd minute, a set piece setting up a chance for Ceri Holland but her shot from close range went wide, while Ireland responded with another effort, Niamh Fahey narrowly off target with a header from McCabe's corner.

Carusa was replaced at half time by teenager Abbie Larkin, with game time off the bench also for Leanne Kiernan and keeper Badana.

McCarthy was close with a header on 58 minutes, again the ball sent in by captain McCabe while Larkin burst forward and shot narrowly wide on 75 minutes.

Lucy Quinn could have doubled that Irish lead on 83 minutes only for her header to miss the target, while Wales appealed for a penalty late on when McCarthy blocked on the line but the referee stood firm, as did the Irish clean sheet.

Wales: Olivia Clark; Charlie Estcourt, Rhiannon Roberts, Gemma Evans (Anna Filbey 60), Rachel Rowe (Lily Woodham 60); Ceri Holland (Elise Hughes 70), Sophie Ingle, Angharad James, Ffion Morgan (Kayleigh Green 70); Jess Fishlock (Helen Ward 70); Natasha Harding (Georgia Walters 60).

Ireland: Courtney Brosnan (Eve Badana 63); Niamh Fahey, Louise Quinn, Savannah McCarthy; Jess Ziu, Ruesha Littlejohn, Denise O'Sullivan, Katie McCabe; Heather Payne (Leanne Kiernan 63), Lucy Quinn (Amber Barrett 85); Kyra Carusa (Abbie Larkin 46).

Referee: Bockova Miriama (Slovakia).