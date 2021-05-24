Defeat for Irish women’s cricket team in first competitive clash since September 2019

Ed Joyce's first competitive game in charge of the Irish women's cricket team proved to be a loss in a T20 tie against Scotland. (Image: Sportsfile)

The Irish women’s team’s return to competitive action, for the first time since September 2019, ended in an 11-run loss in the first clash of their four-match T20 international series against Scotland.

Almost two years on from his appointment, Ireland coach Ed Joyce was taking charge of the team for the first time, with spectators permitted to attend following the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

All-rounder Katie McGill starred for the Scots in Belfast, top-scoring with 20 from 22 balls before following up with three wickets after the visitors elected to bat first at Stormont, managing a total of 87 for nine. Celeste Raack took three wickets for Ireland, while debutant spinner Ava Canning claimed the first dismissal of her international career by removing Scottish opener Becky Glen for three.

Despite the modest Scottish total, Ireland were left needing 23 runs from the final two overs to win. Leah Paul, batting at number eight, offered some resistance with 18 from 21 deliveries before she was run out by visiting captain Kathryn Bryce on the third ball of the final over to confirm Scotland's 1-0 series lead.

In addition to McGill’s three wickets, Bryce and Katherine Fraser chipped in with two apiece.

The second match is scheduled for Tuesday at the same venue, with the series now being contested across four consecutive days after rain on Sunday caused the opening match to be pushed back a day.