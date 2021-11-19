| 10.3°C Dublin

Cup final assignment crowns Noel King’s long reign as he seeks double with Shelbourne

After nearly 50 years in soccer, veteran boss eyeing more glory as Shels gig offers new lease of life

Veteran coach Noel King gets the message across to his Shelbourne players. Photo: Sportsfile

“Did yizzer not know I’ve retired?” The smile stretches like a grand canyon across the tanned and wizened features of Noel King, who, two months after qualifying for his bus pass, shows little sign of slowing the pace of his desire to extract the last drop from a remarkable career that will soon enter its 50th year.

History records his status as one of Ireland’s foremost players and coaches, boasting a list of achievements at all levels, honed from the city streets where he coached his first side, St Brendan’s, already an impatient 11-year-old chiseller thirsting for knowledge.

