Cup final assignment crowns Noel King’s long reign as he seeks double with Shelbourne

“Did yizzer not know I’ve retired?” The smile stretches like a grand canyon across the tanned and wizened features of Noel King, who, two months after qualifying for his bus pass, shows little sign of slowing the pace of his desire to extract the last drop from a remarkable career that will soon enter its 50th year.

History records his status as one of Ireland’s foremost players and coaches, boasting a list of achievements at all levels, honed from the city streets where he coached his first side, St Brendan’s, already an impatient 11-year-old chiseller thirsting for knowledge.

As a schoolboy, he debuted for Home Farm after featuring in their record-breaking five-year unbeaten run.

You can trace his fingerprints on Derry City’s spectacular League of Ireland entrance, the great Rovers team of the 1980s, a coaching stint with Jean-Pierre Papin’s Valenciennes, Jack Charlton’s 1990 Italian odyssey, a historic breakthrough for underage female football here.

And he also managed the senior men’s side, taking charge for two games in the interregnum between Giovanni Trapattoni and Martin O’Neill.

Noel King during his time as Ireland U21 manager. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Noel King during his time as Ireland U21 manager. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile





And on Sunday, he stands on the precipice of another domestic double, with Shelbourne FC in the Women’s FAI Cup final.

But for every honour, there have been rumble strips of discontent. A lengthy period of developing talent but ultimately under-achieving with the U-21s.

A detour to the international women’s team when, at his peak, many in the game here, including Brian Kerr, felt he should probably have been deployed in an overall developmental role in the sport.

His brief international reign is recalled not so much for his innovative, enterprising approach to selection and style but for a coruscating TV interview, which led to a public spat with Eamon Dunphy.

Dunphy called him a “bully”; King retorted that the RTÉ panel was akin to a “comedy show.”

This week, King returned to RTÉ screens to join Liam Brady in pouring cold water on any suggestion Stephen Kenny should be afforded an immediate contract extension. He also seemingly goaded Peamount star Áine O’Gorman after her side’s title defeat, for which he was pilloried.

Say what you like about Noel King – and many have – he remains his own man, steadfast in his beliefs.

“You are who you are,” he says, phlegmatically.

“That might not bring enemies, but people who dislike that type of thing. I understand that too, and that’s the way it is. I can’t change now. I can’t imagine how I would.

“Maybe get a bit crankier, but I don’t think so. You can’t be crankier than cranky…”

Shelbourne manager Noel King at the FAI Women's Cup Final media day at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Shelbourne manager Noel King at the FAI Women's Cup Final media day at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile





Given that he shares the same philosophy as Kenny, his criticism, initially in newsprint, seemed to jar. Others felt that during the John Delaney era he became too closely aligned to the dysfunctional leadership.

“It’s something I tried and I don’t particularly like it,” he says of his brief detour into sportswriting, when he became the first major football figure here to suggest Kenny’s job was under threat during those winless early months.

“Because when you say what you think, some people think of it as being scorpy. I didn’t see it as being scorpy.

“But my wife Marie would have looked at it and went, that’s a bit … I didn’t see that. I just said what I thought, I didn’t have any agenda or anything. It’s not something I like.

“I’ve learned how you guys must struggle every week to get something to talk about without offending somebody. But if I write without offending somebody, maybe you’re not telling the truth. So I forgive yiz for all the years of abusing me!”

His current stance, widely criticised this week, might seem odd, given he had been lampooned in 2013 during his brief stint, particularly after the 3-0 loss in Cologne when he experimented with wide strikers in a novel formation.

“I didn’t mind that. Even then, people said I was being scorpy. I thought I was just responding, but others thought I was being scorpy, even members of my family.

Ireland interim manger Noel King shakes hands with RTE soccer correspondent Tony O'Donoghue back in 2013

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ireland interim manger Noel King shakes hands with RTE soccer correspondent Tony O'Donoghue back in 2013





“You had to read what I said about Stephen in context. One week, I said I thought he should have the chance, but then when the results were poor, I said everybody needs to be judged on results. That’s all. That hasn’t changed.

“If Stephen hadn’t got the success in the last couple of games, albeit against weaker opposition, he would have been in trouble. It’s not something I’d be dying to get into again, the writing.”

Coaching is his thing.

“I love the game at all levels. I don’t envisage myself turning into an old fart giving out about everything,” he said.

“That’s not my intention and it wasn’t my intention. So I still like it, whether it’s a schoolboys or schoolgirls game. It’s in me. And I’m just delighted to have not retired into oblivion. And I’ve found a really good level here.”

After winning every available domestic honour as a player, his first player/manager position came in 1985/’86, leading Derry to the First Division Shield, which was then followed by the First Division title in 1986/’87.

He guided Limerick to a 1992 League Cup win and in 2001/’02 he was the caretaker manager in Shelbourne’s Premier title win.

As Ireland women’s senior manager, King led the women to a UEFA high of 15th, a FIFA world ranking of 25th and a first UEFA European Finals play-off against Iceland in 2008. He also guided Ireland’s U-17 girls to a European final in 2010, losing gold to Spain on penalties, an achievement he feels is overlooked.

“What’s happened here now is amazing. I don’t look back. If you force me to, well, the tournament with the U-17s, it’s not really referred back to all that often now. Getting to play-offs with the senior women.

“We won doubles with Rovers, good times with Derry. I never really got the chance to stay and fulfil something. At the end of the three years in a row with Rovers, I went to France to play, not very well, but for coaching experience. It’s complicated. It’s gone. What can you do?”

He often feels his remarkable youth with Home Farm framed him.

“Imagine not experiencing a defeat over five years and how cocky you might become. You might take it for granted. It certainly sets you up to be your own man.”

Now he is bringing it all back home; he can see the Tolka lights from his back garden, and a Champions League date awaits next term in a Shelbourne role that has obviously energised him.

“He’s funny,” says Pearl Slattery. “He’s a good guy, he’s just normal, he doesn’t try to be something he’s not. The girls love him. I’ve had managers who’ve had a Pro Licence or an A licence, but girls don’t respect you or want to play for you.”

King has had to subtly temper his approach.

“What you say to them, generally speaking, they take on board. And they take it on board literally sometimes, so you have to make sure you are careful what you say.

“They’ll do what you tell them. More than the boys.

“Sometimes you think the boys are blanking you, but they are actually taking it in. But with the girls, you know they are taking it in.

“The language can be different, behaviour. It’s the same in life, on the streets, the pubs, in the park; men and women are different.

“You provoke people. And if you provoke people in some ways, they respond negatively, while other people respond positively.

“When you are dealing with women, girls, young people in general, I think you have to respect that.

“I’ve four sisters, my mother, and three daughters. Despite what people might think, I do have standards of living, I try to live well, right. I try to respect the girls and I do respect them.”

And so another double potentially awaits tomorrow, the thirst for winning as insatiable, if only because it denies the pain of losing.

“The fear of losing last Saturday, honestly, it’s ridiculous,” he says. “The fear of losing with three minutes to go when they got back to 3-2. The things going through my head, it was horrible. It’s not a good trait to have.

“I don’t go into anything for any reason other than to try and be the best team you can be.

“Some people view that as stupid, I view it the opposite way. If you don’t do it properly, it’s stupid.

“If we’d lost on Saturday and we lost in the cup, it would be horrible. Horrible. Sometimes the fear of that can put the fear into the players. We try not to do that.”

It has been a life’s work. Not always reigning supreme. But another chance to be King for a day.