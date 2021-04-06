Cora Staunton named on Australian Football League women’s team of the year

Greater Western Sydney Giants' Cora Staunton, left, in action recently against Celine Moody of the Melbourne Bulldogs. The Mayo star has been named on the AFLW team of the year. Photo: Michael Willson/Getty

Mayo’s Cora Staunton has been named on the Australian Football League women’s team of the year.

Even though her club the Greater Western Sydney Giants failed to make the play-offs this season, the 39-year-old was rewarded for her consistent goalscoring.

She hit ten goals during the regular season and the selection of the team is based on performances in the nine-round series.

Staunton is no stranger to individual awards having picked up a record-equalling 11 All Star awards during her GAA career with Mayo.

She has indicated that she is interested in returning for another season of Aussie Rules football next year.

Meanwhile, several Irish players will be involved in next weekend’s preliminary finals of the AFLW – the equivalent of the All-Ireland semi-finals.

Cavan’s Aisling Sheridan and Sarah Rowe from Mayo will be in the Collingwood squad which takes on Brisbane Lions who have Tipperary’s Orla O’Dwyer in their ranks.

Dublin All-Ireland winners Lauren Magee and Sinéad Goldrick are in the Melbourne Demons panel where they will meet the Adelaide Crows and Clare’s Ailish Considine in the last four.

Read More

Online Editors