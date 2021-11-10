Ireland's Cliodhna Moloney will start in tomorrow's clash against the USA

Cliodhna Moloney has been named to start for Ireland against the United States as the team look to put a difficult week behind them.

The Wasps hooker, who this week hit out at the IRFU's director of women's and sevens rugby Anthony Eddy for his comments about the team's failure to qualify for the World Cup, is in Adam Griggs' side for the RDS clash at No 2.

Ireland are looking to put their heartbreaking defeat to Scotland in Italy behind them as they play for the first time since.

The clashes with the USA and Japan are the last two games under Griggs, with Greg McWilliams taking over after this window.

Anna Caplice is back in the back-row and the Gloucester-Hartpury No 8 is one of seven English-based players in the starting XV.

Lauren Delany is in at full-back as Emer Considine switches to outside centre where she partners Sene Naoupu, while Laura Sheehan is preferred to Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe on the wing as Beibhinn Parsons wears No 11.

Railway Union pair Stacey Flood and Ailsa Hughes pair up at half-back, while Lindsay Peat is in the front-row along with Moloney and Leah Lyons.

Nicola Fryday and Sam Monaghan are in the second-row, while captain Ciara Griffin and Edel McMahon line up either side of Caplice.

Star prop Linda Djougang has to be content with a spot on a bench that features debutant Maeve Óg O'Leary.

Ireland team to face USA: L Delany (Sale Sharks); L Sheehan (Exeter Chiefs), E Considine (UL Bohemians), S Naoupu (Old Belvedere), B Parsons (Blackrock College); S Flood (Railway Union), A Hughes (Railway Union); L Peat (Railway Union), C Moloney (Wasps), L Lyons (Sale Sharks); N Fryday (Blackrock), S Monaghan (Wasps); C Griffin (Capt, UL Bohemians), E McMahon (Wasps), A Caplice (Gloucester-Hartpury). Reps: N Jones (Malone), K O'Dwyer (Railway Union), L Djougang (ASM Romagnat), H O'Connor (Blackrock College), M Óg O'Leary (Blackrock College), K Dane (Old Belvedere), E Higgins (Railway Union), AL Murphy Crowe (Railway Union).