Claire Molloy returns for resumption of Ireland's Six Nations campaign

Ireland have been handed a major boost ahead of the resumption of their Women's Six Nations campaign, as former captain Claire Molloy is available for selection again following her sabbatical.

The flanker, who is currently playing with Wasps, took a year out from international rugby to focus on her medical career.

Molloy will link up with the squad this week, as Ireland hold a two-training camp at the IRFU's High Performance Centre ahead of their return to action against Italy on October 25.

The Galway native's return is a hugely welcome and will help offset the loss of back-row duo Claire McLaughlin and Edel McMahon – both of whom have picked up injuries and are ruled out of the Six Nations.

Lock Aoife McDermott will also miss the games against Italy and France through injury in a further blow to head coach Adam Griggs, who has named a 34-player squad.

"While it’s an unfortunate setback and timing for Edel, Aoife and Claire, they are all highly motivated and diligent players who I know will get stuck into the rehab and get themselves back fit and in contention for the World Cup qualifiers," Griggs said.

"The squad have made major strides over the last year and there is healthy competition for places.

"Each two-day camp now gives us an opportunity to focus on lifting our intensity and the quality of our training, where we will challenge the players to replicate match-like demands so that come the end of October we are ready to perform and keep the standards we set out at the start of this competition."



Ireland Squad For Women's Six Nations

Backs: Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/ Munster), Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College/ Leinster), Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/ Munster), Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian/ Munster), Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/ Ulster), Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/ IQ Rugby), Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/ Munster), Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock College/ Leinster), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/ Leinster), Claire Keohane (Railway Union/ Munster), Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union/ Leinster), Ellen Murphy (Blackrock College/Leinster), Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster), Beibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College/ Connacht), Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemian/ Munster), Shannon Touhey (Suttonians/ Connacht)*, Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/ Leinster).



Forwards: Judy Bobbett (Blackrock College/ Leinster), Anna Caplice (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby), Ciara Cooney (Wasps / IQ Rugby), Victoria Dabanovich O’Mahony (Old Belvedere/ Leinster), Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster), Laura Feely (Blackrock College/ Connacht)

Nichola Fryday (Blackrock College/ Connacht), Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster), Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster)*, Leah Lyons (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby), Claire Molloy (Wasps / IQ Rugby), Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/ IQ Rugby), Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College/ Leinster), Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union/ Leinster)*, Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian/ Munster), Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster), Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College/ Munster).



Ireland Fixtures

Ireland v Italy, Sunday October 25, 1pm, Energia Park

France v Ireland, Sunday, Sunday October 1, 2.30pm (1.30pm Irish time), Le Stadium, Villeneuve d’Ascq.

