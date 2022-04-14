Chloe Mustaki hails equal pay as Shels part-timer takes to world-class stage

Gothenburg’s Nya Ullevi was once the sparkling stage of a wonderfully redemptive 5,000 metres for an Irish queen of the track.

Almost 27 years on from the gold medal that erased a perfidious Chinese scar from Sonia O’Sullivan’s memory bank, Chloe Mustaki ran more than twice that distance in exorcising some of her own ghosts in the Gamla Ullevi next door.

Though there was neither a podium place nor glinting gold on offer, the personal sense of rewarding deliverance would have pulsed just as strongly through her veins.

Her story has been well told in these pages; the lymphoma, which struck her down as she exited the international underage programme; her recovery; the cruciate that dogged her pre-pandemic; and a difficult stint in the English Championship.

“A year ago, I was four or five months away from getting back on a pitch,” says the 26-year-old Shelbourne player, after following her first international cap in February with her maiden competitive bow.

“I only got back last August and I was doing the punditry. So yeah, it has come full circle. I am delighted. Proud of myself. It took a lot of hard work.”

Indeed for a wing-back, her running stats represented quite the characteristic feat of physical endurance which, allied to the mental toil required for Tuesday’s heroic efforts against the Swedes, perhaps typified the hardened resolve of this Irish team.

They will travel to Georgia next for their 21st game under manager Vera Pauw but it is fair to say they have already come of age.

Unlike the doomed Euros bid, which contained pratfalls similar to most of the campaigns that had preceded it, there is a sense that this team are much more composed and authoritative.

The defensive discipline required to render Sweden into a plodding, ponderous outfit, at least until their galaxy of bench stars arrived in the final quarter, requires consummate mental and physical skill of the highest order.

“Everyone put in a massive shift,” adds Mustaki, in whom Pauw placed faith to shore up the left and allow captain Katie McCabe to advance into the positions which allowed her Ireland’s only two shots on target, one of them which ended in the back of the net.

“We moved as a unit and between the units as well, which was so important.

“The main thing we talked about was keeping them in front, trying to avoid balls in behind. They got in a few times but we managed to control that.”

A match against the boys’ U-15s last week apparently shocked some of the players in terms of the intensity and pace they sought to apply in order to mirror how the Swedes play.

“It allowed us to wake up a little bit and realise that the pace of the game is going to be a lot quicker than most of us are used to week in and week out, so it was definitely needed.”

Just as Ireland demonstrated that they belong in such exalted company, so too Mustaki.

Still a part-timer with Shelbourne, she took annual leave for this trip but the partial compensation of the FAI’s deal on equal pay for their international teams will cushion the financial blow.

“I can only say that I am at a disadvantage compared to everyone else that was on field, I am home-based, I am working a normal job, I am training in the evening and I have to make sure I put in the extra work outside of my Shels’ training to make sure I can compete against world-class players as well.

“I don’t see myself as having the benefit of having games because there are girls who have years and years of full-time football under their belt, so when I am coming into camp, I am having to step it up and trying to match that level. And so are the other girls who are home-based.

“That equal pay is massive for me, but it is massive for everyone and I think it is well overdue. To be fair, I didn’t partake in that fight.

“All the girls did and they worked hard and put in a good pathway for all the girls that are coming now. Hopefully, they won’t need to struggle as much as some of the girls in the past.”

Theirs is a broader struggle now as they maintain their World Cup qualification quest. That has been building for a few months, if not a couple of years now. Everyone is starting to get behind us and knows the quality we have.

“At the end of the day, the big games are the ones we have left to do. Sweden is a bit of a bonus for us, we still have shifts to put in against Georgia and particularly Finland and Slovakia.

“This means nothing if we don’t get anything out of those games and we have to remember that.

“If we were to qualify for a World Cup, it would bring a lot of attention to women’s football in Ireland and hopefully a lot more resources over the next couple of years.

“We want to qualify for major tournaments and that will only improve the standards at home as well.”

A giddy sycophancy may take hold in a country always willing to clamber aboard a bandwagon. Perhaps some TDs – and even FAI figures – may demand Ireland now play in the Aviva when Finland visit next autumn.

Ireland cannot sell out Tallaght as it stands – and why concede the obvious sporting advantage of their familiar home? – so one hopes the plastic green hammer brigade relent and direct their attention to more fundamental issues in the game here.

After their expected June win in Georgia, Ireland go to Slovakia with the intention to remain ahead of Finland in the standings before the sides meet in Dublin. And from there, they expect to embark upon a play-off which is utterly convoluted; it may include a play-off to reach another play-off, given their seeding, and could even stretch into 2023 and a four-way intercontinental play-off.

Unlike those who will tout the grandiose Aviva vision, Pauw’s team will focus on the incremental steps, as they have done so far. It’s a process that continues to serve them well.

“Sweden was a bonus,” warns Mustaki. “We have to do the business in the other games.”

There are still laps left in this race.