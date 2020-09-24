Cahir pull out of Tipperary final clash over player welfare issues

Cahir have decided not to play their Tipperary junior A camogie final against Knockvilla on Saturday because of the player welfare issues involved in the majority of their players featuring in the county's senior A football final the following day.

The club has notified the Tipperary camogie board of the decision, stating it was a "unanimous decision, made in conjunction with our entire squad."

A letter to the board, tweeted by county football star Aisling Moloney, stated how the club "feels it is our responsibility to protect our players and therefore we cannot agree for them to participate in the game."

They said the decision was taken "with deep regret and a heavy heart."

The club has also sought a report from the fixtures committee as to why the game was fixed, despite extensive consultation.

Cahir had to play both codes on the same weekend on September 12 and 13 with up to 16 dual players involved, 10 starters including Moloney, who is expected to return to West Coast Eagles to play WAFL in the coming months.

Online Editors