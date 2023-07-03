Boss Gerry McQuaid delighted as Dubs secure championship status

CAMOGIE

IN Parnell Park on Saturday, behind the scoreboard end, there was a back garden where the clothes on the line looked like they were swaying to an old Sinatra song.

“The wind played a big factor in the game,” noted Wexford manager Colin Sunderland. “We didn’t get enough scores with it in the first half. Dublin were able to get the scores in the second half.”

Dublin’s 0-16 to 1-10 win ensured their place in next season’s Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Championship.

“I’m delighted for the players,” reflected Dubs’ boss Gerry McQuaid. “They have worked so hard. It’s a big result because it takes us out of the relegation mix. I felt the five subs made an important impact.”

Dublin’s defence was the bedrock of victory. Chasing everything, blocking, tackling and, crucially, clearing the white sliotar off the goal-line early in the second half.

The Dublin and Wexford players stood together for the national anthem, wearing white t-shirts with the slogan, United for Equality.

There wasn’t an inch between them for much of the hour. They were level six times in the first half, and twice after it. But Dublin began to pull away in the last couple of chapters.

It was 0-7 each at the break. Dublin’s corner-forward Grace O’Shea has a tremendous lick of pace. The home captain, Aisling Maher, played with such conviction. She struck one of the points of the day.

Aisling O’Neill produced a peach after the interval. The ball was flying through the air. She controlled it with one touch, balanced it for a split second on the timber and then bingo. It was a Wexford strawberry. Smothered with Castleknock cream.

Her opposite number 14, Ciara O’Connor, contributed 1-8 of Wexford’s total. Her goal, from a penalty in the 57th minute, made it 0-15 to 1-10.

“But we just couldn’t get the ball up the field after that,” lamented Colin Sunderland.