Boden and Lucan set for a cracker

Camogie

SUNDAY will see a cracking game on the Firhouse Road – Ballyboden St Enda’s against Lucan Sarsfields. In Group 1 of the Go-Ahead Dublin Senior 1 Camogie Championship.

Both got notable results on the opening day – Lucan drawing at home to the champions, St Vincent’s, and Boden returning from Glasnevin with two prized points.

“Yes, we were very pleased,” reflected Boden boss Tom O’Donoghue. “Na Fianna are a very fine side. We knew going out there what a big challenge it was going to be.

“It was all about working hard and trying to produce a performance. And that’s what the players did. But we are very aware that it was only the first game.

“It’s a tough group. Vincent’s and Na Fianna were in last year’s final. They both beat us well in the league earlier this season.”

'There's only one Mick Fitzsimons!' – Dubs bring city into song during All Ireland celebrations

Against Na Fianna, Boden enjoyed a brisk start. And they also finished on the up. They won by seven points, but they had to withstand much pressure. Their goalkeeper, Enya Kennedy, made a first-class save at a crucial time early in the second half.

“It was a good game,” stated Tom. “Every time Na Fianna got a score and put us on the back foot, we were able to come back and get a score to maintain the gap.

“The players deserve so much credit, but we realise we face another difficult game now against Lucan. We have to make sure that we are ready for it.”

Across the motorway on Sunday morning, the Ticketmaster machines will also be busy as St Jude’s welcome Ballinteer St John’s to Tymon in Group 2.

Jude’s beat St Oliver Plunkett/Eoghan Ruadh away, while Ballinteer overcame Castleknock at home.