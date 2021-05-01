Blackmore’s history-making season can be a game-changer for female sportspeople in this country

Rachael Blackmore was running out of records to break this spring. So maybe it’s just as well that a few are saved for next season, including the title of Ireland’s champion National Hunt jockey which has never been won by a woman.

Not that Blackmore will view it in those terms. She came into this final week of the Irish jumps season trailing Paul Townend by four wins (95-91) in the race for top jockey. But that head-to-head never took off in Punchestown even though Blackmore and Townend have the makings of a unique rivalry in Irish sport. Townend will win the champion jockey title today. But Blackmore has already won the year.

Blackmore is a 10-year overnight success, as Henry de Bromhead put it. Six years ago, she became the second Irish female jockey to turn pro. And then there was the visage of overnight success at Cheltenham in March.

Blackmore became the first woman to ride the winner of the Champion Hurdle when she won on Honeysuckle. She won a Grade One race every day at the Festival. She was backed to become the first woman to ride the winner of the Gold Cup.

Instead, she possibly became the first woman to turn down a ride on the Gold Cup winner when she went for A Plus Tard instead of Minella Indo. She suffered four falls during the week. She got back up again. She became the first woman to win the Cheltenham Festival top jockey title with the joint-highest tally of six winners.

It didn’t end there. At the 48-hour declaration stage for the Aintree Grand National, the Denise Foster-trained The Storyteller was withdrawn. Hindsight can inform us it was a sign that the status of The Storyteller would belong to someone else for the world’s most famous jumps race.

Blackmore became the first woman to ride the winner of the Aintree Grand National when she won on Minella Times. She even came out with one of the great lines after. “I don’t feel male or female right now,” she said. “I don’t even feel human.”

The following day she got the ferry back home and was in Fairyhouse for four booked rides on the Monday.

Blackmore’s achievements this spring unlocked something broader than the sport itself. She has often said gender is an irrelevance to her job, that she’s a jockey, not a female jockey.

The trainer who encouraged her to turn professional, John ‘Shark’ Hanlon, said owners used to ask him if he had “gone mad” when he coaxed Blackmore to go pro “because she was a girl”. This shows it can’t have been all plain sailing.

Blackmore understandably plays down her gender because she may not want to be treated differently to her peers and rivals, the majority of whom are male. But that doesn’t mean the rest of us can’t emphasise her point of difference.

Men can take for granted the privilege of having always seen themselves reflected in the sportspeople that they either follow, talk about, write about, adore or want to be like. Women and girls haven’t always had that.

To play down her achievements as a woman is to not fully understand the power of what seeing a woman like Blackmore can do and the effect that can have on girls and women watching. It’s a luxury we don’t take for granted.

Yet the truth about Blackmore’s achievements is that even though she’s in the unique position in sport of racing directly against males, this isn’t a battle of the sexes, her success isn’t about her being able to do what men can do.

There were the tiresome descriptions about how Blackmore smashed “the glass ceiling” with her wins. I get the sentiment but the “glass ceiling” is a term borne out of a patriarchal society that has historically placed limitations on women. When gender is less of an issue in sport, the focus is on what the woman can do, rather than on what the woman can do in relation to a man. And this is the essence of the Blackmore success story.

We look at her and we see her composure, her decision-making, her focus, her timing, her thinking, her mental strength, her physical strength, we see how she gets up after she gets knocked down.

We see her faults too and this has been a tough week at Punchestown which she recovered from to win the Irish Champion Hurdle yesterday with the unbeaten Honeysuckle, and even that race brought its challenges at the last fence.

Blackmore races against male jockeys but she’s moved the dial to a place where men aren’t the yardstick, it’s about what she can do in relation to herself with no limitations on her.

Other female sports in Ireland have historically been left so far behind their male counterparts that they’re still at a base-line of trying to catch up to what men have in terms of structure, organisation and investment.

This week the Joint Committee on Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht agreed to write to the Department of Sport to ask that a task force be set up to look at all aspects of funding for female sport.

This is a welcome move but it is also crazy that it’s 2021 and a Government review needs to be done on how State funding is split between men and women.

The men, and yes it generally has been men, who oversaw the disparity in State funding in sport (like the grants for male and female Gaelic games players, for example) should be embarrassed by the blatant inequality.

There’s been the recent debate about the best way forward for the elite amateur players in the Ireland women’s rugby squad. Generally speaking, these are issues male players don’t have to concern themselves with.

Male players have greater historical organisational structures and resources available to them to enable them to be the very best they can be.

And yet we have world leaders here in women’s sport. Blackmore is three years and nine days younger than Katie Taylor. If the Blackmore story is a 10-year overnight success, next year will be 10 years since Taylor’s gold medal at the London Olympics.

And there’s no sign of her ending her boxing story any time soon. Tonight, Taylor fights the woman she beat in the quarter-final on her way to that 2012 gold medal, Natasha Jonas, as she defends her WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO titles in Manchester.

Blackmore and Taylor have a lot in common. The humility you find in Taylor, you will also find in Blackmore. They are front-runners in sports which were traditionally viewed as bastions of masculinity and male-dominated. But it didn’t stop them.

Blackmore and Taylor have helped change the way we look at what sport can be for women and girls. Because it’s not just about women doing what men can do. It’s about what women can do beyond that.