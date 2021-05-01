| -0.8°C Dublin

Blackmore’s history-making season can be a game-changer for female sportspeople in this country

Sinead Kissane

Rachael Blackmore celebrates on Honeysuckle after winning the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle. Photo: PA

Rachael Blackmore celebrates on Honeysuckle after winning the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle. Photo: PA

Rachael Blackmore was running out of records to break this spring. So maybe it’s just as well that a few are saved for next season, including the title of Ireland’s champion National Hunt jockey which has never been won by a woman.

Not that Blackmore will view it in those terms. She came into this final week of the Irish jumps season trailing Paul Townend by four wins (95-91) in the race for top jockey. But that head-to-head never took off in Punchestown even though Blackmore and Townend have the makings of a unique rivalry in Irish sport. Townend will win the champion jockey title today. But Blackmore has already won the year.

