Athlone Town’s Emily Corbet named Women’s National League player of the year for 2022

Athlone Town’s Emily Corbet has been named Women’s National League Player of the Year for 2022, while Shelbourne’s Jessie Stapelton picked up Young Player of the Year.
Athlone boss Tommy Hewitt has been named Manager of the Year, as six WNL clubs were represented in the 2022 Team of the Year.
Corbet hit stunning goalscoring form this season, with 20 league goals in just her second season in senior football.
The academy graduate only hit three last season, but blossomed this year to play a key part in Athlone achieving second place and a first FAI Women’s Cup final appearance.
Stapleton picked up her second consecutive WNL title and played a crucial role for Noel King’s side this season.
The versatile defender netted in Shels title-winning victory over Wexford Youths, and picked up Player of the Match in their FAI Women’s Cup final triumph.
After back-to-back seventh placed finishes, Hewitt led Athlone to second in the WNL, just two points off champions Shels, and were cup runners-up in just their third year in existence. “Hopefully we can be a force in the WNL over the next few years,” he told the Irish Independent this month.
Elsewhere, former Peamount United striker Aine O’Gorman picked up her fifth Golden Boot after hitting 22 goals in 27 games, as the Ireland international signed for Shamrock Rovers on Thursday.
Shelbourne goalkeeper Amanda Budden retained the Golden Glove after keeping 14 clean sheets.
2022 SSE AIRTRICITY WOMEN'S NATIONAL LEAGUE AWARDS
SSE AIRTRICITY PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNER
Emily Corbet (Athlone Town)
SSE AIRTRICITY YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNER
Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne)
SSE AIRTRICITY MANAGER OF THE YEAR WINNER
Tommy Hewitt (Athlone Town)
BANK OF IRELAND GOLDEN GLOVES WINNER
Amanda Budden (Shelbourne)
EVOKE.ie GOLDEN BOOT WINNER
Aine O'Gorman (Peamount United)
BUY4PETS ONLINE GOAL OF THE YEAR
Aoife Brennan (Sligo Rovers)
SSE AIRTRICITY TEAM OF THE YEAR WINNERS
Rachael Kelly (Bohemians)
Jessica Gargan (Shelbourne)
Jessica Hennessy (Athlone Town)
Shauna Fox (Shelbourne)
Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United)
Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths)
Muireann Devaney (Athlone Town)
Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne)
Ciara Rossiter (Wexford Youths)
Emma Doherty (Sligo Rovers)
Emily Corbet (Athlone Town)
EA SPORTS UNDER 19 LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNER
Tara O’Hanlon (Peamount United)
EA SPORTS UNDER 17 LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNER
Hannah Healy (Shelbourne)
SERVICES TO WOMEN'S NATIONAL LEAGUE
Stephen Moran
Mick O'Shea