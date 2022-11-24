Athlone Town’s Emily Corbet named Women’s National League player of the year for 2022

Emily Corbet of Athlone Town with Jimmy Hyland during the 2022 SSE Airtricity Women's National League Awards at the Gibson Hotel in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Athlone Town’s Emily Corbet has been named Women’s National League Player of the Year for 2022, while Shelbourne’s Jessie Stapelton picked up Young Player of the Year.

Athlone boss Tommy Hewitt has been named Manager of the Year, as six WNL clubs were represented in the 2022 Team of the Year.

Corbet hit stunning goalscoring form this season, with 20 league goals in just her second season in senior football.

The academy graduate only hit three last season, but blossomed this year to play a key part in Athlone achieving second place and a first FAI Women’s Cup final appearance.

Stapleton picked up her second consecutive WNL title and played a crucial role for Noel King’s side this season.

The versatile defender netted in Shels title-winning victory over Wexford Youths, and picked up Player of the Match in their FAI Women’s Cup final triumph.

After back-to-back seventh placed finishes, Hewitt led Athlone to second in the WNL, just two points off champions Shels, and were cup runners-up in just their third year in existence. “Hopefully we can be a force in the WNL over the next few years,” he told the Irish Independent this month.

Elsewhere, former Peamount United striker Aine O’Gorman picked up her fifth Golden Boot after hitting 22 goals in 27 games, as the Ireland international signed for Shamrock Rovers on Thursday.

Shelbourne goalkeeper Amanda Budden retained the Golden Glove after keeping 14 clean sheets.

2022 SSE AIRTRICITY WOMEN'S NATIONAL LEAGUE AWARDS

SSE AIRTRICITY PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNER

Emily Corbet (Athlone Town)

SSE AIRTRICITY YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNER

Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne)

SSE AIRTRICITY MANAGER OF THE YEAR WINNER

Tommy Hewitt (Athlone Town)

BANK OF IRELAND GOLDEN GLOVES WINNER

Amanda Budden (Shelbourne)

EVOKE.ie GOLDEN BOOT WINNER

Aine O'Gorman (Peamount United)

BUY4PETS ONLINE GOAL OF THE YEAR

Aoife Brennan (Sligo Rovers)

SSE AIRTRICITY TEAM OF THE YEAR WINNERS

Rachael Kelly (Bohemians)

Jessica Gargan (Shelbourne)

Jessica Hennessy (Athlone Town)

Shauna Fox (Shelbourne)

Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United)

Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths)

Muireann Devaney (Athlone Town)

Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne)

Ciara Rossiter (Wexford Youths)

Emma Doherty (Sligo Rovers)

Emily Corbet (Athlone Town)

EA SPORTS UNDER 19 LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNER

Tara O’Hanlon (Peamount United)

EA SPORTS UNDER 17 LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNER

Hannah Healy (Shelbourne)

SERVICES TO WOMEN'S NATIONAL LEAGUE

Stephen Moran

Mick O'Shea