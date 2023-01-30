Arsenal reject Chelsea’s bid of £250,000 for Ireland captain Katie McCabe

Ireland captain Katie McCabe is in big demand at the highest level of English women's football

Arsenal have rejected a late bid from Women’s Super League rivals Chelsea for Ireland captain Katie McCabe.

The 27-year-old has 18 months left on her contract with the Gunners but Chelsea were keen to add her to the ranks for the second half of the season and a bid of £250,000 was being prepared to see if the Gunners would be interested.

But Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall said there would be no sale.

"Me and Katie have never spoken about her leaving,” he said.

"We only speak about what we can create here at Arsenal. There is absolutely no chance of that move happening.”

Transfers between the two clubs are rare: Gilly Flaherty, who left the Gunners for Chelsea, was the last senior player to make such a move, in 2014.

Arsenal are three points behind Chelsea in the WSL table but with a game in hand. McCabe featured as a sub for Arsenal in a 1-1 draw with the Blues earlier this month.