Amanda Budden feels Hoops are starting to gel ahead of Cork test

Amanda Budden, left, celebrates with team-mates Áine O'Gorman, centre, and Alannah McEvoy after Shamrock Rovers' victory in the SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division match against Sligo Rovers in March.

Budden (pictured) and Duggan weren’t just opponents last Saturday, though, the pair are also housemates, but there were no hard feelings over the dinner table following the 0-0 draw in Newcastle.

“We were wrecking each other’s heads, I was winding her up,” laughs Budden, speaking to the Irish Independentas Shamrock Rovers host Cork City today (5.30). “We’re still unbeaten. If you said that at the start of the season, I think any team would be happy. It’s our first year and we’ll definitely take that.”

Rovers, back in the Women’s Premier Division after an eight-year absence, are the only team who remain unbeaten and sit four points off the top after seven games.

The goalkeeper says it took time for the new-look team to gel but believes they are now reaping the rewards of the possession-based style of play manager Collie O’Neill has introduced.

“I think we were nervous going into the season, how we would gel together,” added the 28-year-old.

“It wasn’t easy coming in, no one really knew each other. We had to get to know each other’s style of play and I had to learn how the back-line plays. It takes weeks, but it’s definitely coming together now.

“Collie’s style of play is a lot different to anyone else’s I’ve seen,” said Budden, as O’Neill led UCD to the First Division title in 2018, and also had coaching spells at Shelbourne and Dundalk.

“I think the women’s game has progressed massively. The style of play was a bit hit-and-run for a few years, but now teams are trying to play around each other, find weaker positions and go attack them. That was never a thing before. It definitely has stepped up.”

Although the Tallaght outfit have yet to be defeated, three of their last five games have ended all square, as Budden eyes three points against a winless Cork side today.

“I know we’re still unbeaten, but all those draws add up. We need to start picking up three points and that’s our main focus. Cork haven’t got off to a great start, but we have to go out and use that to our advantage.”

Budden was one of the Hoops’ star signings over the off-season, along with Ireland internationals Áine O’Gorman, Abbie Larkin, Savannah McCarthy and Stephanie Zambra, and the Cork native has been impressed by the set-up at the club.

“The standards, I’ve never seen anything like it,” she added.

“It’s not even comparable to any other team. Collie’s standards are so high. Even if you do play well and beat a good team, so what? Get on to the next one.”

Ahead of Ireland’s participation at their first World Cup in July, Budden also lauded the rise of women’s football in recent years.

“The first time I got called up at 15, none of us even knew one or two names on the women’s senior team. Now, the girls are selling out Tallaght and kids have banners saying they love the players, and are in shock seeing them in person. It’s brilliant.”