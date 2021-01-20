Aine O'Gorman hopes sponsorship deal will help end WNL's 'pay to play' system

Peamount United captain Áine O'Gorman at the announcement of SSE Airtricity as new title sponsor of the Womens National League. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland international Aine O'Gorman is hopeful that a new sponsorship deal for the Women's National League is a first step towards ending a situation where players have to pay to play.

The Peamount United veteran was speaking after it was announced that SSE Airtricity League would be taking over sponsorship of the women's league as well as extending their sponsorship of the men's equivalent.

There was no sponsor at O'Gorman's level last year and the reality for players in her league is that the majority have to dip into their own pockets to contribute towards the running costs of their club.

O'Gorman wants this practice to eventually come to an end and her ambition is that the women's top flight will eventually have semi-professional players.

The Dubliner is also optimistic that progress will be made on equal pay for players at senior international level as a consequence of talks that date back to the strike in 2017 but in the immediate term she says her focus is on improving the lot of domestic based stars.

"The reality is that at most clubs we do have to pay a fee," said O'Gorman.

"It's up to us in a lot of situations to go and get a sponsorship. I'm pretty sure that's the case right across the board. The clubs do the best they can, they need the money to run the club if they want to get buses to matches, food before training, physios at games as well.

"The backing of SSE Airtricity and hopefully increased prizemoney means that hopefully there's a situation where players don't have to pay any more. We should be striving to get semi-professional. We have to look at getting rid of pay to play first.

"We are all completely amateurs so if we strive for semi professional status we can have a really good elite environment in this company. Some clubs are aligned with the men's clubs and they are all positive steps. It's a massive positive that Bohs are going to pay their players expenses this year."

Details of the new sponsorship arrangement have yet to be confirmed with O'Gorman stating she spoke with representatives of SSE Airtricity who indicated all would become clear in due course.

Bringing the two senior leagues under the one umbrella opens up the possibility that the women's game will be factored into TV and streaming arrangements.

"Hopefully we can get the same platform and exposure as the men get," she continued. "Hopefully more games are shown. I think if you had more games on TV it creates greater interest and it would increase the standards.

"But it's up to us as players to improve our standards and behave in a professional manner and hopefully the rest will come together. Increased prizemoney would be more beneficial. The (end of) pay to play; that comes from a little more financial backing and clubs being able to stand alone."

As it stands, the women's league is set to resume on March 26 and O'Gorman - a double winner with Peamount last term - indicated that players would like to undergo Covid testing before the season starts for 'peace of mind.'

They weren't tested in the abridged 2020 campaign and instead followed the FAI's protocols.

Meanwhile, O'Gorman praised ex-Shamrock Rovers (and now Shelbourne) player Jessie Stapleton for highlighting abuse aimed at participants in the recent U-17 final between the Hoops and Cork City.

Stapleton tweeted about insulting, sexist comments by trolls on a live stream of the game, pointing out what came with the territory playing girls football in Ireland.

"It's unfortunate that people hijacked the comment box," said O'Gorman, "This is society today.

"It's a small minority of society that react in this way. It's hard to believe in this day and age. The young girls led by Jess Stapleton stood up to this and that got a positive reaction. Any streams going forward the comment boxes will be blocked and that's ruining it for everyone."

