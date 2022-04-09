Ailish Considine claims AFLW title after Adelaide Crows beat Sinead Goldrick's Melbourne Demons

Ailish Considine plays for the Adelaide Crows in the AFLW.

CLARE’s Ailish Considine has won a second Australian Football League Women’s Premiership medal after helping Adelaide Crows retain their title.

The Crows secured back-to-back Grand Final wins with a 29-16 triumph over the Melbourne Demons before a crowd of 16,712 at the Adelaide Oval.

Considine began the final as an interchange player but racked up a tackle, a mark and three disposals during her time on the pitch.

But whereas there was joy for the Clare player, it was a disappointing outcome for Dublin’s Sinead Goldrick.

She fashioned an outstanding performance for Melbourne making three tackles and four clearances. In terms of statistics, she was the losers’ joint-best defender. But despite their best efforts, the better team triumphed.

The victory consolidates Adelaide’s position as the dominant force in the women’s game in Australia. They have now claimed three of the five Premiership titles since the launch of the AFLW in 2017.

They controlled much of the first half scoring two goals, but a late Melbourne goal reduced the deficit to ten points at the break.

The Crows hit a third major early in the third quarter but although Melbourne replied with a goal of their own Adelaide’s four goal in the final quarter sealed a 13-point win.