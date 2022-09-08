After Dillon’s tragic death last month, it has really hit home how lucky I am to have this opportunity

Dillon Quirke had everything going for him – he was a gifted athlete with a kind personality to match.

He was so generous with his time. I remember doing a Cúl Camp out in his home club of Clonoulty-Rossmore, about 20km north-west of where I’m from.

The kids were training away and next thing everything came to a halt; you could tell a famous face had arrived.

Dillon had just popped along to say hello off his own bat. And as a local county player, everyone, especially the kids, knew who he was.

As my second cousin, he greeted me warmly with the usual ‘well cuz’ and stayed around chatting and helping out for two or three hours, to the sheer delight of the kids.

It showed the kind of leadership and character he was renowned for.

I know that those heart-warming stories about him after his sudden death early last month helped the wider family to cope in the aftermath of such a devastating tragedy.

It hit so many people – particularly his immediate family – so hard.

My heart goes out to his parents, Dan and Hazel, and sisters, Shannon and Kellie.

Dillon and I were close. Besides being related (our dads are first cousins), the same age (24), and sports-mad, we had a lot of the same friends and would regularly cross paths on nights out or at matches.

Our families would know each other well too; I grew up playing GAA with many of his Quirke cousins. And his family have been so supportive since I started playing in the AFLW three years ago.

I hadn’t really experienced a loss like that before, so to be so far away from everyone when it happened was really tough.

I was coming home from training on a Saturday morning when I got a call from my sister telling me the dreadful news. I couldn’t believe it, it was such a shock. It took me a couple of days, and a few more calls home to fully digest what had actually happened.

It’s frightening to think that a guy who was so fit and healthy could pass away like that at such a young age.

I suppose it gives everyone a dose of perspective too, about how important it is to make the most of every single day.

It’s probably reinforced within me a sense of gratitude for the opportunities I have playing professional sport out here, doing something that I love. I’m living my dream in a sense, and I want to do my family proud while I’m here.

Family and representation have also been central themes to life Down Under this week as we head into back-to-back matches which form the Indigenous Round of the AFLW – where we celebrate and recognise the contributions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women to Australian rules football, and to the broader community.

Each club will wear a specially designed Indigenous jersey at home over the next two weekends.

For us, that involves a Queensland derby against the Gold Coast Suns at The Gabba – the 42,000-seater home of the Brisbane Lions – tomorrow (7.40am Irish time).

We have three Indigenous players at the Lions – Ally Anderson, Dakota Davidson and Courtney Hodder – and it’s been fascinating to learn about their different cultures over the past few years.

Dakota, my former housemate, and Ally, my current housemate, designed the guernsey – as they call them here – the past few seasons, so Courtney took on the challenge this time around and she’s done an amazing job.

Symbols on the shirt represent each of the girls’ Aboriginal ancestry along with other elements that link in the players at the club – male and female – as well as supporters and our families.

On Wednesday night we had a smoking ceremony for the new guernseys, where a group of Indigenous Australians came into the club in traditional dresses to bless the shirts and ward off bad spirits with bunches of burning leaves. It was a really special thing to be a part of.

I didn’t know much about Australia’s Indigenous history before coming here in 2019.

Three seasons later, I’m still enthralled by it.

We do an education session once a week in the club. Ally usually takes it. She might bring a traditional instrument or type of body paint for us to use, or focus on a topic like Indigenous women, land – and the rights to it – or food.

I talk to Ally at home quite a bit about how things were in the past for her family and how her people had to fight so hard for Australian citizenship and the right to vote, among other things.

Things are certainly still not perfect, but it means an awful lot to the girls to see how far Australian society has come and how their Indigenous cultures are celebrated by the sport.

We’ve had two big wins to start our season and the men’s teams are both playing finals matches this weekend – including the second-tier VFL side which features James Madden of Dublin and Deividas Uosis of Kerry – so there’s a great buzz around Australian rules in Brisbane at the moment.

But sometimes it’s important to take a step back from the matches and realise that playing sport can mean a lot more than the win-loss column at the end of the season.

It’s not just about the next ball and the next game; there’s also an opportunity to positively represent yourself, your family and where you come from with every step you take.

