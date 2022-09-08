| 14.9°C Dublin

After Dillon’s tragic death last month, it has really hit home how lucky I am to have this opportunity

Orla O'Dwyer

AFLW DIARY

Clonoulty-Rossmore players and management during a minute's silence in memory of the late Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke. Photo: Sportsfile Expand
We've won our first two games and are back at The Gabba for a Queensland derby against the Gold Coast Suns this weekend. Expand

Dillon Quirke had everything going for him – he was a gifted athlete with a kind personality to match.

He was so generous with his time. I remember doing a Cúl Camp out in his home club of Clonoulty-Rossmore, about 20km north-west of where I’m from.

