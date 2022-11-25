| 8.7°C Dublin

After award ceremonies, nerve issues and a stadium controversy, we cannot let this AFLW final pass us by

Orla O'Dwyer

Orla O'Dwyer: Hoping for a second grand final success with the Brisbane Lions

We’ve got quite the star-studded breakfast table these days, with two AFLW Best & Fairest award winners in our house.

It’s been a peculiar week. On Monday, we had the annual W Awards, acknowledging the cream of the crop for AFLW Season 7, and it was a memorable one for the Brisbane Lions.

