We’ve got quite the star-studded breakfast table these days, with two AFLW Best & Fairest award winners in our house.

It’s been a peculiar week. On Monday, we had the annual W Awards, acknowledging the cream of the crop for AFLW Season 7, and it was a memorable one for the Brisbane Lions.

We dialled in to the Melbourne event from the Gabba, all dressed up as if we were there, and cheered as four of our team – Breanna Koenen, Jesse Wardlaw, Natalie Grider and Greta Bodey – made the All-Australian line-up and Craig Starcevich was named Coach of the Year.

The crowning moment of the night was Ally Anderson being voted the Best & Fairest player in the competition. She’s a great house-mate, a brilliant footballer and a wonderful human. I couldn’t be happier for her.

We spend a lot of time together, at home and travelling to games. She has been so supportive since I came out here, always there to lean on for advice and teaching me about all sorts – from indigenous Australia to valuable life lessons.

She can be so hard on herself as an athlete. We’d be coming home after a match and she’d be convinced she had just had a terrible game. You’d be telling her otherwise but she is obsessed with trying to improve. After this week’s recognition, she will surely be a bit kinder to herself!

It’s bizarre to be sitting through the awards ceremony before the champions have been decided. You’d nearly forget there is a grand final to play this weekend with all the reflection and razzmatazz.

Nights like that bring you closer together as a group. You get to champion the qualities of your team-mates in a way that is difficult when you’re in the day-to-day routine of an AFLW player.

Getting all dressed up, having a nice meal together – it’s a bonding experience. And besides that, ironically considering the subject of the awards, it’s a nice distraction from the looming pressures of a grand final.

I’ve always been an over-thinker, so I welcome any distractions in a week like this. Being around family used to keep me calm ahead of championship matches with Tipperary but that hasn’t really been an option since I made the move Down Under.

My mum Mary and dad Brian are out here at the moment, so that’s given me a timely sense of home. It’s also been nice to show them around Brisbane and to introduce them to my Australian family – my team-mates and their mothers and fathers who have looked after me since I landed in Queensland at the end of 2019.

Brisbane have rolled out the red carpet for my parents, which has been really special. Craig, our head coach, gave them a personal three-hour tour of the club’s new state-of-the-art A$80 million (€52m) home in Springfield, a 30-minute drive south-west of Brisbane.

They’re all making a fuss of them. The second training group were hard at work when mum and dad were going through the gym on their VIP tour. A few of the players realised who it was and ended up having a kick with dad.

The kick room, the second biggest in the country, is just one part of the amazing new elite performance centre that includes an indoor oval, the joint-biggest gym in the AFL; hot and cold pools; a lap pool; an 8,000-capacity oval for matches; recovery and medical rooms; a restaurant and enough office space for all of the club’s staff.

Brighton Homes Arena is also the first gender-equal facility of its kind in Australia; the men’s and women’s teams have the same space, access and prominence.

It is a place we are proud to call home after years of juggling different locations in the city.

The men’s team will still play their home matches at the 42,000-seater Gabba but our new base for games will be in Springfield – starting against Melbourne Demons on Sunday.

It’s been a bone of contention over here for the week, as the pitch was only laid last month and the capacity restrictions mean the crowd will be smaller than the last three grand finals – but home advantage is our reward for finishing the season top of the ladder.

The Gabba was booked up with cricket and the 34,000-seater Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast, where we have played many of our recent home games, is hosting a Calvin Harris-headlined music festival.

So Springfield, now that it’s ready, was the best option. And what a way to show it to the nation – a truly grand unveiling. The pitch and conditions will suit us: it’s a fast surface, it will be humid, and it is forecast to be about 33C when the match gets going at 1.40pm local time. Our Victorian visitors aren’t as used to the tropical elements.

Tickets for the game sold out in 12 minutes. The hype is building. Butterflies are starting to flutter.

My family missed out on the 2021 grand final due to Covid. As great as it was to win, I really felt their absence when everyone else had their nearest and dearest around for the celebrations.

A couple of my cousins are travelling up from Melbourne and rural New South Wales for Sunday’s game so between them and my parents I will be spoiled for choice this time.

It’s been a good week for us at the Lions. We have no new injury issues and we are still buzzing from the awards earlier this week. But we know they will lose their shine if we don’t get the job done against Melbourne on Sunday (from 3.40am Irish time).

We don’t have to look far for perspective. There are five of us in the house at the moment: myself, Ally, Emily Bates (last season’s Best & Fairest winner), Lily Postlethwaite and Bella Smith. Three of us are preparing for a home grand final but Bella and Lily are recovering from ACL injuries. And to make it worse, you only get a winner’s medal if you play in the decider.

We know how lucky we are. The pain of losing is still fresh in our memories. It’s just seven-and-a-half months since we went down to Melbourne in a preliminary final – the last-four stage – by four points at the MCG.

Collectively and personally, that game still rankles with me. It was one of my quieter matches since I moved out here; the first experience I had of being tagged, where my opponent’s primary focus was to keep me out of the game.

I’ve had more experience of dealing with that attention this season so I’m ready for whatever is thrown at me and keen to make an impact this time around.

Thankfully, we ended our five-game losing streak to the Demons in our 42-27 Round 4 victory in September. Melbourne are a quality side; that was their only defeat in 10 regular-season matches and we ultimately only topped the ladder on scoring percentages. One extra point for them in their final-round match would have earned them home advantage this weekend – it was that close.

Melbourne are hurting too, having lost last year’s grand final to Adelaide. And they have two Irish girls who we will need to watch closely.

Blaithin Mackin from Armagh made her AFLW debut against us in Round 4. I shook her hand and wished her well before we had a spell marking each other. Her rise since then has been so steep. She’s been a revelation.

She has a long kick, is super athletic and has a bit of X-factor – she loves a good dummy or ‘selling candy’ as they call it here – and she thoroughly deserved to be one of three nominees, alongside Vikki Wall, as the league’s best first-year player this season.

Blaithin looks like a seasoned player already, yet the grand final will be just her 10th AFLW match. She plays a similar wing role to me, so I’m sure we’ll cross paths again on Sunday.

Dublin champion Sinéad Goldrick also plays a vital role for the Demons; she will probably be tagging one of our better forwards while also offering plenty of speed out of their half-back line.

Goldie is a vital cog in the Demons defence, the stingiest rearguard in the league this season. She reads the game so well and always attacks the ball aggressively.

It would be an incredible achievement for her to become a champion in Australian rules following her three senior All-Irelands with the Dubs. Only Tadhg Kennelly has winner’s medals from the highest level of both codes.

Whatever happens on Sunday, there will be an Irish success story. I’ll be doing everything I can to ensure it will be my tale to tell.

