The spotlight is difficult to avoid in weeks like this, no matter how much I’d prefer to just focus on the football, to try and end a deeply disappointing season on some kind of high.

However, they love celebrating milestones here – whatever the context. I will play my 50th AFLW game for the GWS Giants on Sunday, so I’ve found myself front and centre for media duties over the past few days.

They just don’t understand that we don’t count matches at home; I was even asked by the Australian press how many Gaelic football games I had played in my career. I wouldn’t know where to start.

Reaching 50 games is an achievement, but I’m prouder of the fact that I haven’t missed a match since making my debut in February 2018. In such an arduous sport, that’s a statistic that actually does mean something to me.

The last few weeks have been a struggle. The surgeon is happy with how my broken nose has healed but I’ve had no movement in my right thumb for over a month, which makes tackling and taking marks particularly difficult.

Once we wrap up our season against the Gold Coast Suns at home on Sunday (from 6.10am Irish time), I will need to get a pin inserted to stabilise the joint and start the healing process.

We have plenty of healing to do as a group, too. We are a lowly 13th – of 18 – on the table with three wins from nine games after falling well short of our goals; we had been targeting a top-eight spot to make the cut for finals.

This was meant to be a season of progress, but I’m not sure if we have made any. A crippling injury list – we will be without at least seven starters again this weekend – definitely hasn’t helped.

It’s been a very frustrating – and at times, embarrassing – campaign. Our 97-1 loss to Adelaide five weeks ago, a record defeat in the AFLW, really knocked us back.

The scars from that may linger for some time.

I hate to lose, but defeats where you have at least been competitive are a lot easier to stomach than matches where you have been beaten out the gate from the off.

I’ve been playing football for 30-odd years and that loss to the Crows at Unley Oval was one of the worst I’ve been involved in.

I’ve been starved of ball in games like that too; it’s tough when you can’t even make an impact. At home, I would have been free to roam out the field to get involved but things are a lot more structured in Australian rules, so I’m under strict instructions to stay close to goal.

I feel like my own performances have dropped too, and that’s something I desperately want to correct this weekend.

I turn 41 in December, so I have some thinking to do about whether I have the hunger to go again for a seventh campaign in 2023 – with pre-season likely to start next May or June.

At the moment, I don’t know what I want to do. The club will also have a decision to make. What I do know, however, is I cannot make a measured decision while continuing to live in a world that revolves around the Sherrin. I need to remove myself from the AFLW bubble for a bit to recharge the body and the mind.

I’m planning to do a bit of travel around Australia before heading back to Ireland at the end of November/start of December. It will be my first Christmas – and winter – at home since 2016.

In the past I have always been catapulted straight into Mayo or Carnacon squads after an AFLW season. So, to come back with no sport on will be a different kind of test.

I will know fairly soon in the new year whether I still have the appetite to keep training as an elite athlete; January and February in the west of Ireland will definitely test the strength of my motivation to give it another year.

It’s not just a sporting decision either, there are career choices to consider too. I’m lucky that I have options; there a couple of things in the pipeline that might even take people by surprise. I just need to decide what road is best for me at this point in my life.

I won’t be consumed by sport this winter, but I’ll have plenty of things to keep me busy, including my many nieces and nephews who I am really looking forward to spending some overdue time with.

I don’t know if this will be my last AFLW game on Sunday. As far as I’m concerned, that doesn’t really matter. The most important thing is that the GWS Giants, a club I genuinely care about, finish a gruelling campaign on a positive note.

That would give us all some solace in the months ahead, whatever the future may hold.