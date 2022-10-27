| 15.2°C Dublin

After a disappointing season, I need time away from this intense AFLW bubble to decide if I want to come back

Cora Staunton

AFLW Diary

GWS Giants' Cora Staunton. Photo: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Expand

GWS Giants' Cora Staunton. Photo: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

The spotlight is difficult to avoid in weeks like this, no matter how much I’d prefer to just focus on the football, to try and end a deeply disappointing season on some kind of high.

However, they love celebrating milestones here – whatever the context. I will play my 50th AFLW game for the GWS Giants on Sunday, so I’ve found myself front and centre for media duties over the past few days.

