AFLW wrap: Vikki Wall on the mark again as North Melbourne see off arch-rivals Collingwood

Vikki Wall of the North Melbourne Kangaroos celebrates a goal during the 2022 S7 AFLW Round 09 win over Collingwood Magpies at Victoria Park in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images)

Meath’s Vicky Wall hit her sixth goal of the season to help North Melbourne to a crucial win over arch-rivals Collingwood in the ninth round of fixtures in the women’s Australian Football League.

Even though the Kangaroos are still one place behind Collingwood in the table their 57 (9.3) to 25 (4.1) win keeps them in the frame to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition.

Wall was outstanding for the winners. Aside from scoring one of Kangaroos’ nine goals she had seven possession, six tackles and three marks while her Irish colleague Erika O’Shea from Cork had seven possessions.

Mayo’s Sarah Rowe had 13 possessions and two marks for Collingwood while Cavan’s Aisling Sheridan had 12 possessions and one mark but neither registered a score.

The Brisbane Lions continue to set the pace at the top of the table – they hammered Hawthorns 61 (9.7); 7 (1.1) in a rout.

Tipperary’s Orla O’Dwyer had 17 possessions for the winners while Hawthorn’s Irish due Aileen Gilroy (Mayo) and Áine McDonagh (Galway had eight possessions each.

Elsewhere, defending AFLW champions the Adelaide Crows got back to winning way after last weekend’s defeat by Brisbane when they overcame the Geelong Cats 30 (4.6) to 28 (4.4).

Aisling Considine was still absent due to a hamstring injury. But Mayo’s Niamh Kelly in her 26th AFLW game scored 1-2 from eight possessions for the winners.

Meanwhile, Rachel Kearns made a shock return for Geelong just under two months after suffering an AC joint injury in the first game of the season against Richmond.

At the time it looked like she would out be out for the rest of the season. But the 25-year-old Mayo native – who is also a talented soccer player and boxer – has defied the odds to get back and reclaim her place.

In the bottom half of the table the Freemantle Dockers recorded only their second win of the campaign against the Sydney Swans who have yet to win this season.

Meath’s All-Ireland medallist Orlagh Lally will not feature for the Dockers during the remainder of the season after suffering a shoulder injury in training last week.

The team’s two other Irish players Leitrim’s Áine Tighe and Amy Mulholland from Armagh were involved in their 42 (6.6) to 28 (4.4) win over the Swans.

Tighe scored a one point behind from four possession while Mulholland had six possessions.

In tomorrow’s remaining Round 9 fixtures Sinead Goldrick (Dublin) is expected to return for Melbourne who also have Armagh’s Blaithin Mackin in their ranks for their clash against Essendon. Fermanagh’s Joanne Doonan and Mega Ryan (Tipperary) are in the Essendon squad. Melbourne are currently second in the table with a game in hand.

Grace Kelly (Mayo) and Clara Fitzpatrick (Down) are in the St Kilda’s squad for their match against Port Adelaide while Cora Staunton (Mayo) and Brid Stack (Cork) will be hoping to make it two wins on the spin for the GWS Giants in their away tie to Richmond.