AFLW Round-Up: Vikki Wall goal not enough as Kangaroos downed by Orla O’Dwyer’s Lions

Vikki Wall of the Kangaroos in action against the Brisbane Lions at Arden Street Oval in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images)

Meath’s Vikki Wall has brought her seasonal tally of goals in the Australian women’s AFL to five with another strike for the Kangaroos.

But the North Melbourne club’s inability to convert enough of their scoring chances proved costly as they lost to the Brisbane Lions in the seventh round of fixtures in the series.

Wall scored one goal and a behind and had 10 possessions while Cork’s Erika O’Shea had seven possessions. But it was the Lions who secured a priceless away victory on a 33 (5.3) to 26 (3.8) score line.

Tipperary’s Orla O’Dwyer performed solidly for the winners with 14 possessions. The win keeps the Lions on top of the table having lost just once this season.

Aileen Gilroy (Mayo) and Galway’s Aine McDonagh featured for Hawthorn in their victory over Port Adelaide on a score line of 29 (4.5) to 16 (1-10). Gilroy has 12 possessions while McDonagh, had seven and hit one behind which is worth a point.

Leitrim’s Aine Tighe starred for the Freemantle Dockers with 12 possessions while Meath’s All-Ireland medallist Orlath Lally had five possession in her exciting clash against the defending champions the Adelaide Crows.

The Dockers have only won once this season, but they led by nine points at the three-quarter point.

Clare’s Ailish Considine didn’t line out for Adelaide who finally underlined their pedigree in the last quarter hitting four unanswered goals to secure a 49 (77.7) to 31 (5.1) win which keeps them on the top of the table alongside the Brisbane Lions.

With 16 possessions Tipperary’s Aisling McCarthy was outstanding for the struggling West Coast Eagles who suffered their fifth loss in six games going down to Richard on a score of 46 (6.7) to 24 (3.6). It was Richmond’s fifth win in a row and lifts them to fifth spot in the table.

Ciara Fitzpatrick (Down) had four possession for St Kilda who proved no match for Carlton – they lost on a score of 44 (6.8) to 17 (2.5). It was Carlton’s third win of the season, but they remain outside the top eight.

Meanwhile, in tomorrow’s remaining fixtures in round seven Melbourne can keep the pressure on leaders Brisbane and Adelaide if they beat the Western Bulldogs who are eighth in the table with four wins and two losses.

Dublin’s All-Ireland winner Sinead Goldrick and Bláithín Mackin from Armagh are in the Melbourne squad which has only lost once this season.

Joanne Doonan (Fermanagh) and Mega Ryan (Tipperary) may feature for Essendon in their clash against Geelong.

There will be an even more significant Irish influence on the Collingwood v Greater Western Sydney Giants tie.

Former Mayo team-mates Cora Staunton (GWS) and Sarah Rowe (Collingwood) will be in opposition. Cavan’s Aisling Sheridan is in also in the Collingwood squad while Cork’s multi-All-Ireland medallist Brid Stack is expected to line out with GWS.

Collingwood are having much the better season losing just once where GWS have won just twice.