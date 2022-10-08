AFLW round-up: Vikki Wall brings goal tally to five in North Melbourne's defeat to Brisbane

Vikki Wall of the Kangaroos in action against the Brisbane Lions at Arden Street Oval in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images)

Meath’s Vikki Wall has brought her seasonal tally of goals in the AFL Women's league to five with another strike for the North Melbourne Kangaroos.

The North Melbourne club’s inability to convert enough of their scoring chances proved costly in losing to the Brisbane Lions in the seventh round of fixtures in the series.

Wall scored one goal and a behind, which is worth a point, and also had 10 possessions, while Cork’s Erika O’Shea had seven possessions, but it was the Lions who secured a priceless away victory on a 33 (5.3) to 26 (3.8) scoreline.

Tipperary’s Orla O’Dwyer had 14 possessions for the winners. The victory keeps the Lions top of the table, having lost just once.

Mayo’s Aileen Gilroy and Galway’s Áine McDonagh were involved for Hawthorn in their victory over Port Adelaide, 29 (4-5) to 16 (1-10). Gilroy had 12 possessions, while McDonagh had seven and hit one behind.

Leitrim’s Aine Tighe starred for the Freemantle Dockers with 12 possessions, while Meath’s All-Ireland medallist Orlath Lally had five possessions against Adelaide Crows, the defending champions. The Dockers have only won once this season, but they led by nine points at the three-quarter point.

Clare’s Ailish Considine didn’t line out for Adelaide, who underlined their pedigree in the last quarter, hitting four unanswered goals to secure a 49 (7-7) to 31 (5-1) win, which keeps them on the top with the Brisbane Lions.

Tipperary’s Aisling McCarthy was outstanding for West Coast Eagles with 16 possessions, but they still suffered their fifth loss in six games in going down to Richmond 43 (6-7) to 24 (3-6).

Ciara Fitzpatrick (Down) had four possessions for St Kilda, who proved no match for Carlton, losing 44 (6-8) to 17 (2-5).

Meanwhile, Melbourne can keep the pressure on leaders Brisbane and Adelaide if they can beat the Western Bulldogs tomorrow.

Dublin’s All-Ireland winner Sinéad Goldrick and Bláithín Mackin from Armagh are in the Melbourne squad.

Joanne Doonan (Fermanagh) and Megan Ryan (Tipperary) may feature for Essendon in their clash against Geelong.

There will be even more Irish influence on view in the Collingwood v Greater Western Sydney Giants tie. Former Mayo team-mates Cora Staunton (GWS) and Sarah Rowe (Collingwood) will be in opposition.

Cavan’s Aisling Sheridan is also in the Collingwood squad. Bríd Stack is expected to line out with GWS.