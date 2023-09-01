AFLW round-up: Sinéad Goldrick and Blaithin Mackin feature for champions Melbourne in season opening rout

Former Dublin All-Ireland winner Sinéad Goldrick featured for Aussie Rules side Melbourne as they began the defence of their AFLW title with an emphatic 73-31 win over Collingwood in Friday’s opening fixture of the 2023 season.

Before a crowd of 8,412, Melbourne – whose star player Daisy Pearce retired at the end of the double 2022 season – flashed out a warning that last year’s Grand Final win has not sated their appetite for silverware.

Goldrick played in defence and had five possessions and five tackles. Armagh’s Blaithin Mackin was used as an inter-change player and she racked up 18 possessions.

For Collingwood, Mayo native Sarah Rowe did her best to stem the Melbourne charge with 20 possessions and five marks while Aishling Sheridan (Cavan) had seven possessions in her role as an inter-change player.

But the defending champions overran Collingwood in the second half and chalked up ten goals compared to four from their opponents.

There are four other round one fixtures scheduled for Saturday all of which are likely to have Irish interest.

Dayna Finn (Mayo) and Erone Fitzpatrick (Laois) are on the books of Carlton who meet Gold Coast, featuring Niamh McLaughlin (Donegal), Clara Fitzpatrick (Down) and Cara McCrossan (Tyrone).

Donegal’s Yvonne Bonner and Niamh Kelly (Mayo) are in the Adelaide Crows squad for their derby tie against Port Adelaide.

Rachel Kearns (Mayo), Anna Rose Kennedy (Tipperary) and Aishling Moloney (Tipperary) are in the Geelong squad for their game against Western Bulldogs while Aileen Gilroy (Mayo) and Áine McDonagh (Galway) could feature for Hawthorn in their round one clash against Essendon who have Fermanagh’s Joanne Doonan on their roster.

On Sunday, Ailish Considine (Clare), Niamh Martin (Tipperary) and Erika O’Shea (Cork) are in the North Melbourne squad for their clash against St Kilda’s whose sole Irish player is Mayo’s Grace Kelly.

Recent Dublin All-Ireland winner Jenny Dunne could make for debut for last year’s defeated Grand finalists Brisbane who also have Tipperary’s Orla O’Dwyer on their roster in their tie against Richmond.

In the Sydney derby the Swans have four Irish players, Jenny Higgins (Roscommon), Tanya Kennedy (Donegal), Paris McCarthy (Kerry) and Julie O’Sullivan (Kerry) on their books for their clash against Cora Staunton’s former club GWS Sydney.

Finally the Perth derby between Freemantle and West Coast Eagles could have five Irish players involved.

Orlagh Lally (Meath), Áine Tighe (Leitrim), Amy Mulholland (Armagh) and Joanne Cregg (Roscommon) are on the books of Freemantle. The Eagles’ Aishling McCarthy is one of the most experienced Irish players in the AFWL, having featured in 33 games.