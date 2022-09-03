AFLW round-up: Erika O’Shea and Vikki Wall impress for North Melbourne in narrow defeat

Sarah Hosking of the Tigers is tackled by Teah Charlton of the Crows during the round two AFLW match between the Richmond Tigers and the Adelaide Crows at Punt Road Oval

Neither Dubliner Sinéad Goldrick, ruled out with a knee injury, nor Blaithín Mackin from Armagh featured in Melbourne’s exciting win over North Melbourne on Friday night at the MCG, watched by a crowd of almost 18,000.

Both Erika O’Shea and Vikki Wall impressed for North Melbourne in a thrilling match which the Kangaroos narrowly lost 26-24.

The pair enjoyed a winning start to their new careers last weekend, with O’Shea at 19 the youngest of the current batch of 22 Irish women players currently on semi-professional contracts with clubs in Australia.

On Friday night, O‘Shea had 11 possessions, with five from Wall, while Wall made five tackles to O’Shea’s four.

Geelong beat Freemantle for the first time, by 26 points, and recorded an unprecedented two-match winning start to the season.

The 27-1 victory meant Fremantle recorded the lowest ever score in AFLW history, with three Irish players featuring on the losing side, Amy Mulholland, Aine Tighe and Orlagh Lally.

Mayo native and Geelong player Rachel Kearns, troubled by injury of late, did not take part.

Adelaide Crows with two final quarter goals overcame Richmond by nine points, 36-27.

Ailish Considine was ruled out, the two-time Premier title winner with the Crows currently recovering from a hamstring injury.

GWS featuring Cora Staunton and Brid Stack come up against Brisbane Lions on Sunday who include Tipperary’s Orla O’Dwyer. In five starts against Brisbane the Giants have yet to win.

Mayo’s Sarah Rowe is in line to make her first appearance of the season for Collingwood against Sydney at Victoria Park on Sunday.