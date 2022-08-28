AFLW round-up: Cora Staunton notches 50th goal as Vikki Wall and Erika O’Shea impress on North Melbourne debuts

Cora Staunton took her AFLW goals total to 50 with three strikes for Greater Western Sydney.

Staunton, playing in her sixth consecutive season, made the goals in the second, third and fourth quarters as her side lost their Round 1 tie against the Western Bulldogs by 6.5 (41) to 5.4 (34). Bríd Stack was also in action for the GWS Giants, grabbing 15 disposals.

Meanwhile while Orla O’Dwyer, Amy Mulholland and Áine Tighe were all among the goals in Brisbane beat Fremantle by 76 to 27.

Elsewhere, Vikki Wall and Cork’s Erika O’Shea both made their AFLW debuts for North Melbourne over the weekend in a comfortable 40-14 victory over the Gold Coast Suns.

Wall, the double All-Ireland winning Meath player, caught the eye with nine disposals and seven tackles.

“We spoke about them being in our programme because they’ve certain attributes and weapons,” said North Melbourne manager Darren Crocker.

“Vikki Wall, her power and speed to get out the back and tackle, being really aggressive.

“Erika, down back being able to cover ground and close down space. I thought at all different stages, they brought the attributes that made us keen to bring them into the programme.”

Elsewhere, Mayo native Niamh Kelly made her debut for the Adelaide Crows against Melbourne, which the latter won 44-26, in a repeat of last season’s Grand Final.